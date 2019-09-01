Mathes Company Has Trimmed Its Merck & Co New (MRK) Position by $502,150; Abbvie (ABBV) Share Price Declined While Bowling Portfolio Management Cut Position

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 13,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 51,872 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, down from 64,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 6.12M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH FIRST PHASE 3 STUDY; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Meets Secondary Endpoint in Phase 3 Pacific Trial; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS ALSO MET IN PHASE 3 STUDY IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Clinically-meaningful Improvement in Patients Receiving Imfinzi Compared to Placebo; 09/04/2018 – After the Rova-T fiasco, Porges is breathing a sweet sigh of relief over the RA data today at $ABBV

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co New (MRK) by 27.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 6,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 15,917 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 21,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $86.47. About 5.92 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – Merck lung cancer trial boosts immunotherapy hopes; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Confirms and Specifies 2018 View; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 23/03/2018 – Anticancer Agent LENVIMA® (lenvatinib mesylate) Approved for Additional lndication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) in Japan, First Approval Worldwide for LENVIMA for HCC; 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA to Enter Development Agreement with SFJ Pharmaceuticals; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA – JAPANESE MINISTRY OF HEALTH, LABOUR AND WELFARE GRANTS SAKIGAKE DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB; 17/05/2018 – GERMAN GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR MERCK KGAA’S MAVENCLAD; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $196.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (NYSE:JBT) by 3,950 shares to 32,505 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx has 1.39% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Btc Cap holds 55,755 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Tekla Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 993,083 shares. Sol Mgmt holds 0.12% or 5,235 shares. Meeder Asset has invested 1.04% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Old National Bancorp In holds 62,631 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Frontier Invest Mngmt holds 17,914 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Orrstown Financial Svcs Incorporated owns 760 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.96% or 1.24 million shares. Moreover, Farmers Trust has 0.22% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Reilly Fincl Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,104 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company stated it has 548,961 shares or 1.8% of all its holdings. Joel Isaacson & Ltd reported 35,333 shares stake. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh holds 0.55% or 586,319 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested in 559,294 shares or 0.55% of the stock.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.35B for 7.24 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. 30,000 shares valued at $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. Shares for $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,637 were reported by Beese Fulmer Inv Inc. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Llc stated it has 51,334 shares. 5,600 were reported by Fukoku Mutual Life. Hemenway Co Llc holds 0.5% or 38,171 shares in its portfolio. Portland Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Stevens First Principles Advsrs invested 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Truepoint invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Hightower Trust Ser Lta has 0.37% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Poplar Forest Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Blue Edge holds 0% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 2,824 shares. Moreover, Mountain Pacific Advisers Id has 0.17% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bb&T invested in 0.75% or 521,522 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And Comm invested in 0.27% or 19,695 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 5,265 shares. Garde Cap Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 3,510 shares.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $629.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 24,155 shares to 73,782 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 4,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,743 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

