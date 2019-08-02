Mathes Company Has Raised Its John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) Stake; As Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Share Value Declined, Cannell Capital Has Increased Position

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $111.31. About 44,978 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (TAST) by 28.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 400,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 1.79 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.80 million, up from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $8.84. About 166,480 shares traded. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has declined 35.95% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TAST News: 25/04/2018 – Carrols Restaurant at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Capex $50M-$60M; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BEFORE DISCRETIONARY GROWTH-RELATED EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FOR 2018; 16/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Adj Ebitda $95M-$102M; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP -2018 TOTAL RESTAURANT SALES EXPECTED TO BE $1.15 BLN – $1.17 BLN INCLUDING COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASE OF 3%- 5%; 18/04/2018 Carrols Restaurant Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Comparable Restaurant Sales Up 3% to 5%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Carrols Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAST)

More notable recent John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “JBT Corporation Reports Third-Quarter 2018 Results – PR Newswire” on October 31, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “JBT Corporation Acquires Avure, a Leading Provider of High Pressure Processing Solutions – PR Newswire” published on February 27, 2017, Prnewswire.com published: “JBT Corporation Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “John Bean Technologies (JBT) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why John Bean Technologies Stock Jumped 19.5% in April – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold JBT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.14 million shares or 2.65% less from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett And Ltd Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 682 shares. 42,834 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd Company accumulated 58,487 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The holds 20,348 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,725 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 29,318 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,852 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited reported 1.47% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Pinebridge Investments Lp has invested 0.04% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated has invested 0.02% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Moreover, Alps Advisors has 0% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Fmr Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 326 shares.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $196.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 203 shares to 4,181 shares, valued at $7.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,270 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold TAST shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 30.13 million shares or 3.12% less from 31.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,732 were reported by Advisors Asset Mgmt. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 280,045 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ser Com Ma reported 113,712 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 10,340 shares. Moreover, Penn Cap Communications has 0.35% invested in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc accumulated 210,783 shares. Swiss Comml Bank holds 0% or 63,224 shares. Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Aperio Grp Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 11,652 shares. Amer Gp invested in 0% or 22,154 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 69,133 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) for 47,787 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp has invested 0.02% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) for 698,035 shares.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86M and $411.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innovative Indl Pptys Inc by 11,633 shares to 101,803 shares, valued at $8.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arotech Corp (NASDAQ:ARTX) by 224,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43M shares, and cut its stake in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI).

More notable recent Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Completes Acquisition of 13 BURGER KING® Restaurants in Maryland – Business Wire” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top 10 Stocks Under $20 – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Chipotle Isn’t Worried About African Swine Fever – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Yum China (YUMC) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Carrols Restaurant Group Drives Sales With Higher Promotions – Motley Fool” with publication date: March 05, 2019.