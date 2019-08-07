Mathes Company Has Lowered Its Merck & Co New (MRK) Position by $502,150; As Equinix (EQIX) Shares Rose, Holder Farallon Capital Management Lowered by $314.44 Million Its Stake

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co New (MRK) by 27.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 6,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 15,917 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 21,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $84.35. About 9.27M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA: Molecule Used to Treat Metastatic Colorectal Cancer; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 16/05/2018 – Eiger Announces Expanded License Agreement With Merck for Investigational Candidate Lonafarnib and Collaboration With the Progeria Research Foundation; 12/04/2018 – Merck Helps Accelerate Global Access to Affordable Vaccines; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA 4Q Net Pft EUR1.01B; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S CRESTOR SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH OVER $1B FOR U.S. MKT; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 62.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 694,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 416,759 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $188.86 million, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $7.18 during the last trading session, reaching $519.86. About 366,804 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19 billion and $12.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quotient Ltd (Prn) (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 100,000 shares to 2.50M shares, valued at $22.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 940,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE).

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $196.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (NYSE:JBT) by 3,950 shares to 32,505 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

