Mathes Company Has Lifted Position in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT); Centurylink Com (CTL) Stock Price Declined While Beck Mack & Oliver Increased Its Holding

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $119.54. About 391,594 shares traded or 140.63% up from the average. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 29.69% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 449,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.87 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.32 million, up from 6.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $12.11. About 10.73 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09 million and $196.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 203 shares to 4,181 shares, valued at $7.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold JBT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.14 million shares or 2.65% less from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.01% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Advisors Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 4,697 shares. Assetmark invested in 0% or 284 shares. Sei accumulated 0% or 394 shares. Bahl Gaynor, a Ohio-based fund reported 36,888 shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.18% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Robecosam Ag reported 9,689 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Carroll Financial Assocs holds 92 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 25,031 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 18,838 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability owns 35,871 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 21,403 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 10,623 shares. M&T Bancorp has 0% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 6,468 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability holds 211,318 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 2.98M shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.05% or 65,879 shares. Huntington Bankshares holds 25,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, D E Shaw Inc has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc reported 95,905 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 192,294 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life Fin stated it has 1,615 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cannell Peter B And holds 27,074 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Addison Cap Com invested in 0.19% or 20,900 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,330 shares or 0% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 247,316 shares. Moreover, Oakworth Cap has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by Dev Indraneel. 20,000 shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL, worth $196,600 on Wednesday, May 22. $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Thursday, May 23. $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. The insider Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,852 shares to 16,276 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 20,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 522,510 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).