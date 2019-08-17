Mathes Company Has Lifted John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) Holding; As Mastercard (MA) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake by $2.22 Million

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $102.82. About 100,774 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79 million, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.63M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09 million and $196.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co New (NYSE:MRK) by 6,050 shares to 15,917 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold JBT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.14 million shares or 2.65% less from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Goldman Sachs has invested 0.02% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). 1,413 were reported by Glenmede Trust Na. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 291,335 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 947 shares in its portfolio. 2,183 are held by Fifth Third National Bank. Moreover, Profit Limited Liability has 2.03% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Lc owns 1.69 million shares or 1.47% of their US portfolio. Commerce Retail Bank invested in 4,207 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). 29,034 were accumulated by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.34% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) or 8,423 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust owns 5,058 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Foundry Ltd Liability Co invested 0.09% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Com accumulated 142,269 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barbara Oil invested 1.51% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Alps Advsr Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,744 shares. 3,157 are held by Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc. Symphony Asset Management Llc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3,485 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.08% or 21,176 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 14,418 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.89% or 13.29M shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa holds 1.29% or 4,756 shares in its portfolio. Crescent Park Management LP has invested 4.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sumitomo Life Ins Company invested in 1.05% or 33,140 shares. Haverford Fincl Svcs Inc owns 69,916 shares for 5.91% of their portfolio. Westfield Capital Management LP invested in 0.91% or 506,625 shares. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0.04% or 67,780 shares in its portfolio. Karp Capital Mgmt Corporation holds 8,634 shares. Geode Capital Lc holds 0.77% or 12.69 million shares in its portfolio.

