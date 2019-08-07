Mathes Company Has Lifted Its John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) Position by $359,450; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose While Alexandria Capital Raised by $707,070 Its Position

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $101.76. About 40,497 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT)

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 29.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 6,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 28,041 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 21,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.34% or $7.58 during the last trading session, reaching $134.29. About 19.83 million shares traded or 123.94% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $1.61B TO DATE; 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81M and $689.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,810 shares to 1,386 shares, valued at $327,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,748 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addison Capital Communication reported 24,083 shares stake. 74,308 were accumulated by Palisade Mgmt Limited Nj. Sterling Cap accumulated 96,017 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Caprock Group Incorporated, Idaho-based fund reported 32,914 shares. Farmers Comml Bank reported 16,527 shares stake. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 214,965 shares. Wisconsin Capital Ltd Company holds 1.83% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 18,463 shares. Corda Invest Mgmt Llc holds 2.15% or 166,986 shares. Moreover, Cim Inv Mangement Inc has 0.18% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,233 shares. Sather Fincl Group Inc owns 276,171 shares. Blackhill Cap has 4.31% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Advsr Limited Company has 0.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Retail Bank Sioux Falls accumulated 2,500 shares. 62,500 are owned by Zweig. Moreover, Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,172 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold JBT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.14 million shares or 2.65% less from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus reported 82 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 183,420 shares. Champlain Investment Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 997,920 shares. Advisory Net Limited Liability invested in 0% or 283 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc reported 25,297 shares stake. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd holds 0.47% or 214,795 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Lc holds 1.47% or 1.69M shares in its portfolio. Confluence Inv Mngmt Llc has 60,484 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 21,403 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Inc Ks holds 0.15% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) or 89,825 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 4,313 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated reported 12,566 shares stake. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 10,096 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 185,921 shares. First Trust Advisors Lp stated it has 16,570 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09 million and $196.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co New (NYSE:MRK) by 6,050 shares to 15,917 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

