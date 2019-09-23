Mathes Company Has Decreased Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake By $383,800; Office Depot (ODP) Sentiment Is 1.1

Mathes Company Inc decreased Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) stake by 62.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mathes Company Inc sold 5,050 shares as Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Mathes Company Inc holds 3,000 shares with $228,000 value, down from 8,050 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc. now has $92.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.41. About 142,960 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 20/03/2018 – lnnovium to Showcase TERALYNX™ 12.8T Switch Silicon Along With a Range of Switch System Solutions and SONiC/SAI Support at the OCP U.S. Summit 2018 in San Jose, California; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM OFFERED AFFECTED EMPLOYEES SUPPORTIVE SEVERANCE PLANS; 09/05/2018 – Qualcomm sets new $10 bln buyback plan; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sees 3Q MSM Chip Shipments 185M-205M; 27/05/2018 – QUALCOMM TO MEET CHINA REGULATORS THIS WEEK ON NXP DEAL: RTRS; 05/03/2018 – ? Washington orders Qualcomm delay The […]; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Faces CFIUS Review of Qualcomm Takeover Bid (Video); 06/03/2018 – TIMELINE-Broadcom bid for Qualcomm: The saga so far; 20/05/2018 – QUALCOMM, MEDIATEK MAY GET NEW OPPO ORDERS: COMMERCIAL TIMES; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID VERY CONCERNED WITH NXP DEAL: CNBC

Office Depot Inc (ODP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.33, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 108 funds started new and increased equity positions, while 98 decreased and sold stock positions in Office Depot Inc. The funds in our database now have: 497.10 million shares, up from 481.25 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Office Depot Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 58 Increased: 76 New Position: 32.

Among 10 analysts covering QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QUALCOMM has $11500 highest and $6500 lowest target. $85.70’s average target is 12.16% above currents $76.41 stock price. QUALCOMM had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Deutsche Bank. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. Bank of America maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho downgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Thursday, May 23 to “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $100 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, May 2. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, April 23. Barclays Capital downgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Thursday, July 18 to “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Thursday, June 6, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.62 million for 34.73 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Leisure Cap Management invested 1.66% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Magnetar Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 13,433 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Loudon Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 45,216 shares or 2.92% of its portfolio. Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp reported 67,317 shares. 5,360 are owned by Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance. 319,732 are held by Advisors Asset Mgmt. South Dakota Investment Council owns 0.03% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 21,300 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company owns 74 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Azimuth Cap Limited Liability Company owns 15,783 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Co owns 11,490 shares. Plancorp Limited Co invested 0.18% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Shine Inv Advisory Svcs reported 0% stake. Charter Tru Company reported 3,375 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 54,850 were accumulated by Palisade Capital Management Ltd Co Nj.

Analysts await Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. ODP’s profit will be $76.49 million for 2.87 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Office Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $1.605. About 75,301 shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (ODP) has declined 19.37% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 View for Adjusted Operating Income of About $360 Million; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK THROUGH 2020; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice Pres and Chief Acctg Officer; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 Sales $10.8B; 06/03/2018 CompuCom Again Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.8 BLN; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT TO REAFFIRM ITS 2018 OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q EPS 7c; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Wants Investors to Not See It as Just a Retailer

Aristotle Fund L.P. holds 14.6% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. for 444,000 shares. Towle & Co owns 12.30 million shares or 2.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fairpointe Capital Llc has 1.74% invested in the company for 20.68 million shares. The New York-based Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has invested 1.71% in the stock. Qcm Cayman Ltd., a Texas-based fund reported 23,747 shares.

Office Depot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies office services and products in North America. The company has market cap of $876.94 million. The firm operates in two divisions, North American Retail and North American Business Solutions. It has a 28.16 P/E ratio. It offers office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, facilities products, and office furniture, as well as copy and print services.