Mathes Company Has Decreased Position in Consolidated Edison (ED) by $338,100; Foot Locker (FL) Shareholder First Mercantile Trust Co Raised Its Holding

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 413.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 8,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The institutional investor held 10,170 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $616,000, up from 1,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.88. About 1.37M shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 14/03/2018 – Footaction Debuts ‘UNCOVER’ Featuring Jonathan Mannion and Freddie Gibbs with REVOLT TV; 25/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer says Foot Locker’s stellar quarterly earnings report shows there’s still some life left for brick-and-mortar retailers; 26/05/2018 – News 19 WLTX: #BREAKING: FL declares state of emergency for Subtropical Storm Alberto; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 03/04/2018 – Foot Locker Announces 2018 Performance Goals for Executive; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN RATE DECREASED TO 32.9 PERCENT FROM 34 PERCENT A YEAR AGO; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaint; 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. of the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Involving Alleged Insider Trading; 04/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Foot Locker, Inc; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison (ED) by 32.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 4,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 8,400 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $712,000, down from 12,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $88.07. About 276,850 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold FL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 106.29 million shares or 0.42% less from 106.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kwmg Limited Liability Co holds 77 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Trexquant LP has 0.21% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 47,816 shares. Prudential Inc holds 1.58M shares. B Riley Wealth Management Inc invested in 20,722 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 160,428 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Pennsylvania-based Logan Cap Inc has invested 0.6% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability owns 94,079 shares. Moreover, Comerica Bankshares has 0.01% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Wesbanco Bank invested in 0.1% or 32,846 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Signaturefd Llc holds 1,645 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania owns 24,594 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 38,797 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northern reported 0.02% stake.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 8,205 shares to 7,224 shares, valued at $890,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 25,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,124 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Credit Agricole S A holds 950 shares. Kentucky-based Hl Fincl Llc has invested 0.01% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Rockland Tru holds 0.68% or 76,162 shares. Cipher Capital LP invested in 0.99% or 148,102 shares. Macquarie Group reported 47,800 shares stake. Catalyst Advisors Lc has 0% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Regentatlantic Llc reported 139,369 shares. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has 0.1% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Andra Ap reported 62,700 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Geller Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 0.28% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Fifth Third Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 2,289 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 11,564 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.04% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 499,661 shares.

