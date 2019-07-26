Mathes Company Has Decreased Its Consolidated Edison (ED) Position; Bank Of New York Mellon Has Raised Intuit (INTU) Stake By $27.94 Million

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased Intuit Inc (INTU) stake by 3.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp acquired 107,066 shares as Intuit Inc (INTU)’s stock rose 6.37%. The Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 2.96M shares with $774.50 million value, up from 2.86M last quarter. Intuit Inc now has $73.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $283.95. About 242,544 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses

Mathes Company Inc decreased Consolidated Edison (ED) stake by 32.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mathes Company Inc sold 4,025 shares as Consolidated Edison (ED)’s stock rose 9.87%. The Mathes Company Inc holds 8,400 shares with $712,000 value, down from 12,425 last quarter. Consolidated Edison now has $28.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $86.24. About 378,355 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘

Since January 31, 2019, it had 49 insider buys, and 0 sales for $155,987 activity. Shares for $2,329 were bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N on Friday, May 31. Muccilo Robert bought $1,968 worth of stock. 59 shares valued at $5,218 were bought by McAvoy John on Sunday, June 30. RESHESKE FRANCES bought $88 worth of stock or 1 shares. OATES JOSEPH P bought $533 worth of stock or 7 shares. $2,046 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D. Sanchez Robert bought 27 shares worth $2,269.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern State Bank reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Sandy Spring Bankshares stated it has 956 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Counselors holds 2,675 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brookstone Cap Mngmt stated it has 6,305 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 192,381 shares or 0.29% of the stock. The Australia-based Macquarie Grp Ltd has invested 0.01% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Tower Bridge Advisors stated it has 0% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). 3,834 are owned by Atlantic Union National Bank Corporation. 55,669 were reported by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Inc. Viking Fund Management Lc reported 0.3% stake. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co owns 415 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Toth Advisory Corporation stated it has 415 shares. Moreover, Kcm Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 4,107 shares. Hartford Fincl Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). 1,310 are held by Spirit Of America Management.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 8.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.61 per share. ED’s profit will be $215.88 million for 32.67 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.17% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Consolidated Edison had 15 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho initiated Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, February 25 with “Underperform”. The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Evercore given on Wednesday, February 13. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley.

Among 12 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intuit had 22 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, February 22 with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 1 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of INTU in report on Friday, May 24 with “Overweight” rating. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, May 24 by Morgan Stanley. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, May 24.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) stake by 100,530 shares to 292,702 valued at $30.52 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) stake by 15,742 shares and now owns 1.73 million shares. American Axle & Mfg Holdings (NYSE:AXL) was reduced too.