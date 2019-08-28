Mathes Company Has Decreased Consolidated Edison (ED) Holding By $338,100; Vontobel Asset Management Trimmed Netease (NTES) Position

Mathes Company Inc decreased Consolidated Edison (ED) stake by 32.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mathes Company Inc sold 4,025 shares as Consolidated Edison (ED)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Mathes Company Inc holds 8,400 shares with $712,000 value, down from 12,425 last quarter. Consolidated Edison now has $29.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.04. About 1.40M shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased Netease Inc (NTES) stake by 7.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 160,678 shares as Netease Inc (NTES)’s stock declined 19.12%. The Vontobel Asset Management Inc holds 2.03M shares with $485.64 million value, down from 2.19 million last quarter. Netease Inc now has $32.83B valuation. The stock increased 3.06% or $7.61 during the last trading session, reaching $256.54. About 845,198 shares traded or 23.38% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 14/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF BEIG.DE SAYS ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NETEASE’S NTES.O E-COMMERCE UNIT KAOLA; 26/03/2018 – China’s NetEase aims to make online retail as large as games; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q EPS 91c; 26/03/2018 – NetEase and Google Unveil Open Source Automated Testing Solution on GDC Opening Day; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 07/03/2018 Strategic Cooperation Between NetEase Cloud Music and HIM International Music Inc; 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games; 25/04/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O : CLSA RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$0.91; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Adj EPS $1.61

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Con Edison Reports 2019 Second Quarter Earnings NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Consolidated Edison Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “8 Stocks That Have Paid a Dividend for 125 (or More) Consecutive Years – Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Just Keeps Getting Better – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Consolidated Edison: A 45-Year Dividend Aristocrat To Safely Retire On Has Gotten Expensive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Con Edison (NYSE:ED), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Con Edison has $9100 highest and $83 lowest target. $86.80’s average target is -1.41% below currents $88.04 stock price. Con Edison had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Sell” rating and $83 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. Mizuho initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) earned “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 8. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 16.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 42 buys, and 0 sales for $140,689 activity. 25 shares were bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D, worth $2,101 on Tuesday, April 30. Muccilo Robert bought $7,530 worth of stock or 89 shares. HOGLUND ROBERT N bought $2,329 worth of stock. Sanchez Robert bought $2,271 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Wednesday, July 31. OATES JOSEPH P bought $846 worth of stock. 27 shares valued at $2,358 were bought by Cawley Timothy on Wednesday, July 31. de la Bastide Lore bought $349 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T reported 6,118 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Glenview Fincl Bank Dept reported 2,820 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Lc holds 11,356 shares. Iowa Commercial Bank has 14,293 shares. Golub Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% or 26,085 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 9,761 shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corporation Ny reported 2,840 shares stake. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.06% or 10,470 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 589,993 shares. Payden And Rygel has invested 1.1% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Asset Strategies has invested 0.17% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.2% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Intersect Cap Limited accumulated 7,208 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt owns 2,542 shares. Virtu Fin Ltd Llc reported 9,736 shares.