Mathes Company Has Cut By $383,800 Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake; Simcoe Capital Management Has Lifted Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Holding

Mathes Company Inc decreased Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) stake by 62.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mathes Company Inc sold 5,050 shares as Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Mathes Company Inc holds 3,000 shares with $228,000 value, down from 8,050 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc. now has $95.32B valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 5.34 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 17/03/2018 – Tech Trader: After Qualcomm, Broadcom’s Plan B Looks Complicated — Barron’s; 12/03/2018 – Patently Apple: The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment Shuts the Door on Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm based on Security Risks; 02/04/2018 – blacq: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker: sources (Reuters) – Former Qualcomm In; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Names Jeffrey Henderson Non-Executive Chairman; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOARD IS SAID TO BE MEETING NOW, DISCUSSING JACOBS: DJ; 15/03/2018 – Tobii AB: Tobii and Qualcomm Collaborate to Bring Eye Tracking to Mobile VR/AR Headsets; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Reconvene Stockholders Meeting in San Diego; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm earnings: 98 cents per share, vs 70 cents expected; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm wants to buy NXP for $127.50 a share, or $44 billion; 14/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: BREAKING: Broadcom abandons its takeover bid for Qualcomm after opposition from Donald Trump

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) stake by 5.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Simcoe Capital Management Llc acquired 64,405 shares as Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS)’s stock rose 14.71%. The Simcoe Capital Management Llc holds 1.21M shares with $37.52 million value, up from 1.15M last quarter. Seaworld Entmt Inc now has $2.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $30.09. About 1.54M shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAS); 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld flops as it reveals SEC notice; 08/05/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Exclusive: SeaWorld San Antonio president talks new messaging and momentum; 30/05/2018 – SeaWorld Offers FREE Admission for Veterans Through July 4; 11/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 76C; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Likely to Face SEC Claims Over Misleading Investors; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Previously Disclosed It Was Being Investigated for Executives Comments About ‘Blackfish’ Documentary; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Rev $217.2M; 26/03/2018 SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, 8-K 2018-03-26

Among 3 analysts covering SeaWorld (NYSE:SEAS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SeaWorld has $39 highest and $3100 lowest target. $35.25’s average target is 17.15% above currents $30.09 stock price. SeaWorld had 5 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was upgraded by FBR Capital to “Buy” on Thursday, March 28. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold SEAS shares while 54 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.08 million shares or 10.15% less from 55.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 1.49 million shares. New York-based Pinnacle Associates Limited has invested 0.61% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Amalgamated Bank & Trust accumulated 9,048 shares. Advsrs Preferred Llc holds 0.02% or 2,204 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 165,081 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 65,520 shares. Castleark Limited Company holds 0.39% or 324,910 shares in its portfolio. State Street accumulated 1.17 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has 24,674 shares. Product Prtn Ltd Co accumulated 0.28% or 152,445 shares. Jane Street Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 81,976 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Rhumbline Advisers has 71,349 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon owns 421,905 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 83,664 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “SeaWorld’s new coaster in Florida takes riders to the arctic – Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SeaWorld falls after hurricane forecast worsens – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “It’s Not Back to Business as Usual at Disney World – The Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “SeaWorld Turns to Thrill Rides to Keep the Good Times Rolling – The Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney World Will Still Feel Hurricane Dorian’s Sting – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qualcomm Taking Into Account Patent Dynamics – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Qualcomm’s Stock May Surge – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualcomm: 3 Reasons To Buy Now – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bear Of The Day: Qualcomm (QCOM) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Notis has 0.31% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 8,725 shares. Parsons Ri invested 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Jasper Ridge Prns Lp holds 0.01% or 4,400 shares in its portfolio. 79,045 are owned by Bourgeon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Patten And Patten Incorporated Tn stated it has 0.39% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The Massachusetts-based Northeast Investment Management has invested 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 3.95% or 330,604 shares in its portfolio. Sprucegrove Invest Mgmt Limited owns 299,600 shares. Tobam reported 430,100 shares. Peak Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.29% or 11,776 shares. Northern Corp accumulated 15.78 million shares. First Allied Advisory Ser, Missouri-based fund reported 90,300 shares. Westfield Capital LP holds 0.49% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 850,251 shares. Financial Bank Of Stockton owns 5,495 shares. Ims Capital Management has invested 1.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.64 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.