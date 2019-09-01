Mathes Company Has Boosted Stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) as Stock Price Rose; Oracle (ORCL) Market Value Rose While Broderick Brian C Decreased Stake by $551,200

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 18,935 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 29,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 7.92M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/05/2018 – RIMINI STREET INC – EXPECT U.S. FEDERAL DISTRICT COURT TO RULE ON MATTER RELATED TO ORACLE SOMETIME IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS PLAN TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO OFFER ANALYTICS, MOBILITY, APPS; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S ELLISON: MORE AUTONOMOUS DATABASE SERVICES COMING; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 17/05/2018 – Deloitte Digital Wins Three Prestigious Oracle NetSuite Awards; 21/03/2018 – Ithaca College Selects Oracle HCM Cloud to Optimize Staff and Faculty Engagement for Enhanced Student Success; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q TOTAL COSTS 7.38B RUPEES; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV AND WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $102.32. About 110,653 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.08 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle: The 21% Yield Won’t Last – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pentagon, DoJ will review Oracle cloud appeal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Record Stock Buybacks Fueled by Debt and Cash – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Capital Mgmt Lc holds 63,410 shares. Susquehanna Intl Gp Llp owns 110,935 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.41% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Private Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.33% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Fred Alger holds 0% or 1,936 shares in its portfolio. Bahl Gaynor has invested 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Grand Jean Cap stated it has 7,000 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advisors stated it has 524,517 shares. 184.61M are held by Blackrock Inc. Cypress Management Limited Liability (Wy) has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc stated it has 6,572 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Security Comml Bank Of So Dak stated it has 29,095 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. Reilly Fincl Advisors Limited Com accumulated 0.3% or 43,484 shares. Gm Advisory Gru has 0.32% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 18,180 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 10.35 million shares.

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 2,664 shares to 30,002 shares, valued at $5.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings by 6,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Fpa Crescent Fund (FPACX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold JBT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.14 million shares or 2.65% less from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axiom Intll Invsts Ltd Liability De, a Connecticut-based fund reported 19,828 shares. Bb&T Corporation holds 0.01% or 3,095 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt reported 14,405 shares. Bamco New York, a New York-based fund reported 823,300 shares. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 48,627 shares. Brown Advisory owns 395,529 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Savings Bank stated it has 5,058 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barrett Asset Lc has 2,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shelton Cap Management owns 293 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Company reported 25,297 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 151,796 shares. Virginia-based Motley Fool Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.35% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 35,871 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research Inc owns 29,123 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 540 shares for 0% of their portfolio.