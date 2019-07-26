Mathes Company Has Boosted John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) Stake; Gendell Jeffrey L Stake in Lsb Inds (LXU) Has Lowered as Valuation Declined

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $121.93. About 131,274 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 29.69% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15; 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Lsb Inds Inc (LXU) by 7.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 184,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.26M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.09 million, down from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Lsb Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.78. About 86,969 shares traded. LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) has declined 9.07% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LXU News: 16/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES REPORTS PROPOSED $400M NOTES OFFERING; 09/05/2018 – LSB Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES SAYS 89.97% OF NOTES TENDERED; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES LSB INDUSTRIES INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘CCC’; 16/04/2018 – LSB Industries, Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offer for Its Outstanding 8.50% Senior Secured Notes Due 2019; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Management Exits Position in LSB Industries; 30/03/2018 LSB Industries: Marran H. Ogilvie Resigned From Board March 27; 20/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES-ON APRIL 16, CO, UNITS SIGNATORY THERETO ENTERED FIRST AMENDMENT TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – LSB Industries 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 27/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of LSB Industries, Inc. – LXU

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09 million and $196.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co New (NYSE:MRK) by 6,050 shares to 15,917 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold JBT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.14 million shares or 2.65% less from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Confluence Inv Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Regions Financial Corp reported 33 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 24,164 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.03% or 1.49M shares. Piedmont Inv owns 7,941 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 10,819 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 15,587 are held by Morgan Stanley. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 12,241 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pinebridge Invs Lp has 0.04% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 21,001 shares. Diversified Trust has 3,802 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hsbc Pcl holds 0% or 7,109 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 6,160 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc stated it has 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Advisory Ser Net Ltd stated it has 283 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold LXU shares while 23 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 15.29 million shares or 0.07% more from 15.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.05M are owned by Blackrock. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). Rhumbline Advisers reported 63,691 shares stake. The Washington-based Parametric Port Ltd Liability has invested 0% in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). Legal And General Grp Inc Pcl reported 49,306 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brandywine Invest Limited owns 15,310 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0% in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0% stake. Gendell Jeffrey L owns 1.95% invested in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) for 2.26M shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 759 shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0% in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). Renaissance Ltd has 279,699 shares. Int Gp Inc Inc holds 0% or 16,174 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 5,500 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Gp has invested 0% in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU).

