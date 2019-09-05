Mathes Company Has Boosted Its John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) Stake; Citigroup (C) Shareholder United Asset Strategies Increased Position by $605,864 as Stock Value Rose

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32B market cap company. The stock increased 5.28% or $5.33 during the last trading session, reaching $106.24. About 169,170 shares traded or 2.88% up from the average. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 13.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 9,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 81,440 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07 million, up from 71,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.87B market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $66.34. About 14.50 million shares traded or 9.20% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/03/2018 – INSIGHT-As copper booms, miners take hunt to Mongolian dunes; 09/04/2018 – DEFACTO IPO: ÜNLÜ MENKUL DEĞERLER A.Ş. AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 13/04/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.53 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.61 PCT AT MARCH END; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 22/05/2018 – MXN SEEN AT 18.90 VS USD AT END OF 2018: CITI SURVEY; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup’s 1Q Mixed on Trading Boost, Fixed-Income Miss (Video); 19/03/2018 – BARCLAYS IS SAID TO HIRE CITI TRADER NAON FOR HIGH-GRADE CREDIT; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $425.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 137,666 shares to 164,979 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 20,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,455 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Trading Management Limited Liability accumulated 36,623 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Amer Natl Insur Communications Tx reported 190,455 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. First accumulated 3,393 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Llc reported 23,196 shares stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc invested in 12,563 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) has 0.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Artisan Prtnrs Partnership invested in 1.35% or 11.03M shares. Comml Bank Of The West reported 68,557 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Lc, California-based fund reported 8,456 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation reported 474,414 shares. 45 are held by Cypress Limited Liability Company (Wy). Asset owns 159,251 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al holds 0.06% or 130,407 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Grp invested in 3.63M shares. Sadoff Management Ltd Co accumulated 612,866 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold JBT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.14 million shares or 2.65% less from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mathes Company Inc stated it has 32,505 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.01% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Parkside Bancorp invested in 28 shares. Strs Ohio has 54,300 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.01% or 536,031 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Com The has invested 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 5,515 shares or 0% of the stock. Loomis Sayles Communications Lp accumulated 0.03% or 155,211 shares. Millennium Lc holds 29,034 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 748,661 shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Carroll Fincl Associate holds 0% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 92 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.01% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Parametric Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 75,273 shares. 3.89M are held by Price T Rowe Incorporated Md.

