Mathes Company Decreased Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $3.16 Million; Shares Rose; As Walmart (WMT) Shares Rose, Goelzer Investment Management Raised by $520,114 Its Position

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 43.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 16,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,938 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 million, down from 38,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $911.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $201.74. About 27.88 million shares traded or 3.85% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – IPhone X Is a `Super Bowl Winner,’ Apple’s Cook Says: TOPLive; 03/05/2018 – GOOGL ADVANCED PROTECTION BACKS APPLE IOS DEVICES APPLICATIONS; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q iPad Rev $4.11B; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 10/05/2018 – Cramer: Facebook, Amazon and Apple’s quarters kickstarted this market rally; 08/03/2018 – Barack Obama in talks to create shows for Netflix – NYT; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to close Atlantic City store, cutting 52 employees- Bloomberg; 11/05/2018 – AAPL: New – researcher finds evidence North Korean hackers are developing iPhone spyware. It comes in the form of trojanized MDM apparently. And requires the iPhone to be jailbroken. Fun; 30/05/2018 – The new plan allows Pandora to compete with rivals Apple Music and Spotify; 11/05/2018 – Apple Just Got Greener With Alcoa, Rio Tinto Accord — Barron’s Blog

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 8.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 5,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 69,038 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.73M, up from 63,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $321.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.11% or $6.49 during the last trading session, reaching $112.69. About 19.25 million shares traded or 218.35% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Walmart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMT); 07/03/2018 – TSYS: Walmart, Sam’s Club to Implement Advanced AuthControl Payment Solution; 30/05/2018 – Royal wedding, weather boosts UK supermarket sales-Kantar; 14/03/2018 – Walmart will offer grocery delivery in more than 100 metro areas amid pressure from Amazon, Target and Instacart The company already offers grocery pickup at 1,200 of its stores; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Walmart Brazil ops bidders peg unit’s back taxes at up to $3 billion; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO CEO: EXPECTS WALMART, TARGET TO EXPAND TOY OFFERINGS; 11/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS AT CLOSING OF DEALS, WALMART, FLIPKART, SOME OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF FLIPKART WILL ENTER INTO A SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Walmart close to buying majority of India’s @Flipkart; 14/03/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS – PRIOR TO JOINING CO, BARKER WAS VP GLOBAL OFFICER FOR WALMART

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $196.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (NYSE:JBT) by 3,950 shares to 32,505 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

