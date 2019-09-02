Mathes Company Decreased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake as Valuation Declined; As Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Shares Rose, Inca Investments Increased Stake

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) by 22.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The institutional investor held 5.42M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.86 million, up from 4.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.61. About 835,462 shares traded or 105.68% up from the average. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q EPS 33c; 27/04/2018 – ARCOS HAS TAKEN OUT “SOFT MINI PERM” LOANS AMORTIZABLE OVER 27 YEARS FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF €359 MILLION; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q Rev $896.9M; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 27/04/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 09/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – EXCLUDING VENEZUELA, QTRLY SYSTEMWIDE COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 9.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Investor Day Rescheduled for April 12, 2018 in New York, NY; 14/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Participate in Upcoming Equity and Fixed Income Conferences; 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 Arcos Dorados Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 203 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,181 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45M, down from 4,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE FOLLOWS AMAZON WITH ASSISTANT FEATURES FOR CHILDREN; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands In other words, Nordstrom doesn’t want to be Amazon; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY; 02/04/2018 – Amazon Takes a Beating on Trump’s Tweeting (Video); 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods is slashing marketing jobs in its latest post-Amazon push to cut costs; 10/05/2018 – Is Trump’s Tax Incoherence Just a Way to Hurt Amazon?; 19/03/2018 – EMDT: Amazon Is Building an All-Star Health Tech Team

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 311,719 were reported by Viking Global Ltd Partnership. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 69,076 shares or 1.86% of their US portfolio. Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chesley Taft & Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.19% or 14,773 shares. Valmark Advisers Inc holds 0.03% or 881 shares in its portfolio. Roberts Glore Company Il reported 827 shares stake. Wooster Corthell Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Brighton Jones has invested 16.58% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nomura Asset Mngmt accumulated 163,755 shares. Harvest Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bell National Bank & Trust owns 0.37% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 784 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board reported 1.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mastrapasqua Asset Management stated it has 8,494 shares. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank holds 18,836 shares. Capital World Invsts owns 3.92 million shares for 1.69% of their portfolio.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09 million and $196.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Pfd Incm. (FPF) by 16,950 shares to 47,200 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26 billion for 96.54 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00 million and $583.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 704,262 shares to 2.13M shares, valued at $54.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA) by 79,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 858,600 shares, and cut its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC).