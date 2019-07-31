Mathes Company Decreased Apple (AAPL) Stake by $3.16 Million; Market Value Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Holder Edgestream Partners LP Has Lowered by $2.90 Million Its Stake

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 27.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 15,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,019 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, down from 55,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $980.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $213.04. About 65.15M shares traded or 145.27% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Zuckerberg was ready to clap back at Apple on Capitol Hill; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO HAVING `ACTIVE DIALOGUE’ WITH APPLE: CNBC; 07/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Helps People be More Active with Apple Watch; 20/05/2018 – BGR.com: Rumor claims Apple to release a $200 HomePod under the Beats umbrella; 01/05/2018 – APPLE TO PROVIDE ANOTHER UPDATE ON CAPITAL RETURNS IN A YEAR; 09/05/2018 – “There’s tremendous value at Apple,” Palihapitiya says. “There’s enormous cash flow in Apple.”; 13/03/2018 – Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference Kicks off June 4 in San Jose; 06/04/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: #MeToo, DACA activists and Parkland students are ‘heroes’; 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 23/04/2018 – Apple Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 43.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 16,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,938 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 million, down from 38,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $980.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $213.04. About 65.15M shares traded or 145.27% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/05/2018 – Foxconn unit aims to raise $4.3 bln in biggest China IPO since 2015; 27/03/2018 – Apple expected to unveil lower-priced devices to compete with Google in education; 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecommerce Sites that are on iOS; 01/05/2018 – China is one of Apple’s most important and competitive markets, and one that has increasingly been in the geopolitical spotlight amid trade tensions with the U.S; 07/03/2018 – China’s Apple Trade Would Keep Doctor Away for 164 Million Years; 27/04/2018 – JF Larouche: Apple’s mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank analysis (AAPL); 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN MOVE FROM INTEL TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS; 01/05/2018 – APPLE IPAD GROWTH STRONG IN EUROPE, ASIA; GAINED MARKETSHARE

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $681.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 78,654 shares to 142,427 shares, valued at $3.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 31,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,578 shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alexandria Capital Lc holds 1.99% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 72,441 shares. Menora Mivtachim Holdg reported 312,250 shares or 1.59% of all its holdings. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 692,669 shares or 5.87% of its portfolio. Armstrong Henry H Associate Inc reported 16,692 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Botty Limited Liability reported 621 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 136,726 were reported by Crawford Inv Counsel. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 24,381 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 3,862 shares. Eastern Bank & Trust reported 2.03% stake. Schmidt P J Investment has 3.37% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sprucegrove Inv Mgmt invested in 0.64% or 50,100 shares. Drw Secs holds 1,318 shares. Btc Inc invested in 2.28% or 75,103 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Inc Wi stated it has 1.99% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt stated it has 3.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $196.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (NYSE:JBT) by 3,950 shares to 32,505 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

