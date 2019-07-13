Mathes Company Cut Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $361,340 as Market Valuation Rose; Stantec (STN) Stock Rose While Scotia Capital Decreased by $2.57 Million Its Position

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in Stantec Inc (STN) by 66.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc sold 111,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,535 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, down from 169,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Stantec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 13,180 shares traded. Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) has declined 4.88% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.31% the S&P500. Some Historical STN News: 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q EPS C$0.32; 26/04/2018 – Stantec Commences Strategic Review of MWH Constructors; 23/05/2018 – Stantec Tower Reaches New Heights as Edmonton’s Tallest Tower; 08/05/2018 – Stantec Selected to Design Hampstead Bypass and US 17 lmprovements in Hampstead in New Hanover and Pender Counties, North Carolina; 19/03/2018 – Stantec: Norwest Acquisition Is Expected to Close in 2Q 2018; 19/03/2018 – Stantec Signs Letter Of Intent To Acquire Norwest; 14/05/2018 – Stantec Takes Part in $55 Billion in Active Projects, Led by LNG Complex, Other Energy Feats, an Industrial Info News Alert; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q EBITDA C$90.3M; 11/05/2018 – Stantec 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Results; 23/05/2018 – Stantec Tower Reaches New Heights as Edmonton’s Tallest Tower

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 203 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,181 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45 million, down from 4,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Amazon Alexa SVP Taylor on the Future of Digital Assistants (Video); 15/05/2018 – HIGHFIELDS EXITED AMZN, DWDP, NVDA, GS, KR IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy have announced a new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 15/05/2018 – The change is largely driven by the growth in Amazon’s high-margin businesses, including AWS, advertising and Prime subscriptions; 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS WILL WORK WITHIN ANY NEW REGULATIONS AND FIND NEW WAY TO DELIGHT CUSTOMERS; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: `Manchester by the Sea’ Director Inks 2 Year Deal With Amazon Studios; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON: PRIVATE LABEL PET SUPPLIES BRAND WAG FOR PRIME MEMBERS; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com; 05/03/2018 – Could Amazon Move Into Banking? Look No Further Than Walmart’s Failures; 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10,882 shares to 48,130 shares, valued at $85.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 22,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,137 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 4 investors sold STN shares while 33 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 73.22 million shares or 0.08% less from 73.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 0% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Cibc Ww Mkts owns 93,634 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Massachusetts Svcs Ma has 0% invested in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Lowe Brockenbrough & Com Inc reported 16,296 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). The Switzerland-based Swiss Bank has invested 0.01% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Citigroup owns 500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mawer Investment Management Limited stated it has 0.28% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Vanguard Grp stated it has 2.94 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 213 shares. Beutel Goodman & Co Limited owns 1,139 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Van Berkom & Assoc holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) for 1.29M shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt owns 62,442 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 431,655 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.32 per share. STN’s profit will be $49.05 million for 13.86 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Stantec Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stantec Inc. (STN) CEO Gord Johnston on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Stantec Tower officially opens as Company’s new global headquarters – GlobeNewswire” published on September 26, 2018, Profitconfidential.com published: “Stantec Stock: A Play on Global Infrastructure Thatâ€™s Looking to Break Higher – Profit Confidential” on May 22, 2018. More interesting news about Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Confused About 2019? Here Are 3 Amazing Mid-Cap Stocks You Need to Know Now – The Motley Fool Canada” published on December 16, 2018 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “Stantec Selected as Partner on Antarctic Infrastructure Modernization for Science (AIMS) Project – Financial Post” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 95.22 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09 million and $196.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Pfd Incm. (FPF) by 16,950 shares to 47,200 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.