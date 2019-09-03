Mathes Company Cut Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $361,340; Market Valuation Declined; Adobe Sys (ADBE) Shares Rose While Ls Investment Advisors Decreased Stake by $741,874

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Sys (ADBE) by 16.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 14,103 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 16,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Sys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $284.26. About 699,827 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 203 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,181 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45 million, down from 4,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $881.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $18.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.67. About 2.09M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – MENA B2C E-Commerce Market Report 2018 with Players Digikala, Jumia, and Amazon’s Souq.com Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS WAITING TO HEAR WHETHER DIXONS CARPHONE INTERESTED IN JOINING ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY; 02/04/2018 – In the search for HQ2, Amazon representatives have visited more than 10 of the 20 cities still in the running; 05/03/2018 Amazon reportedly looks to offer checking accounts for customers via JP Morgan, other banks; 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered; 23/05/2018 – It’s been a big year for Jeff Bezos. For the first time in history, Amazon has cracked the top 10 of the Fortune 500 list; 18/05/2018 – AMZN: Trump pushed Postmaster General to double Amazon’s rate, W; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s new Alexa-powered Dot encourages kids to use the word ‘please’ Another Alexa device for another use case; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly wants to ‘go after’ Amazon by changing its tax treatment

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Momentum (MTUM) by 7,225 shares to 39,925 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 3,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,322 shares, and has risen its stake in The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stralem Comm Inc reported 26,160 shares or 3.19% of all its holdings. 55,527 are owned by Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Ltd Liability owns 5,066 shares. Arrow Financial holds 5,979 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Llc owns 0.09% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 8,695 shares. Dodge And Cox has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 1,685 were accumulated by Two Sigma Lc. Paradigm Asset Co Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 600 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Lc reported 0.2% stake. Gateway Invest Advisers invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moneta Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 788 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Family Trust Co owns 378,471 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Addenda has invested 0.48% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Regions Financial holds 0.04% or 14,406 shares. Castleark Management Limited Co stated it has 78,272 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $765.39 million for 44.69 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe Stock Should Keep Moving Higher – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe (ADBE) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe (ADBE) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With 23% Earnings Growth, Did Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Are Raving About How The Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Share Price Increased 366% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) to Open New Facility in Utah, Add 800+ Jobs – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: A Future ‘Storm-Resistant’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Amazon stock suffers longest losing streak in 13 years – MarketWatch” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alphabet Stock: GOOGL and the Antitrust Police – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09 million and $196.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (NYSE:JBT) by 3,950 shares to 32,505 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26B for 97.54 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Systems invested in 77,719 shares or 2.74% of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Incorporated reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Concorde Asset Management Lc accumulated 836 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Avenir Corporation accumulated 13,695 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 1.96% or 20,121 shares. Lsv Asset reported 5,080 shares. Bahl & Gaynor reported 1,150 shares. Boys Arnold holds 1,203 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Mai reported 0.71% stake. Sentinel Lba holds 0.12% or 240 shares. Agf Invests Inc holds 117,982 shares. Hwg LP holds 5.92% or 3,330 shares. Telemus Ltd Llc reported 2.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas holds 24,470 shares. Horizon Investment Serv Ltd Liability holds 0.26% or 211 shares in its portfolio.