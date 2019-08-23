Mathes Company Continues to Hold Holding in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT); Matthew 25 Management Upped Its Toll Brothers (TOL) Holding by $360,000; Market Value Declined

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $101.08. About 171,460 shares traded or 5.09% up from the average. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Toll Brothers (TOL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.74% . The institutional investor held 440,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.93M, up from 430,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Toll Brothers for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.94. About 2.16 million shares traded or 27.95% up from the average. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has risen 2.27% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Toll Brothers’ IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS CONCLUDES QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 16/05/2018 – Toll Brothers CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 22/05/2018 – Homebuilders getting wrecked today on $TOL earnings. The group’s now on pace for their worst year since the financial crisis; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Kohl’s tries to prove Credit Suisse wrong; 23/05/2018 – Cushing Village Partner Granted Limited lnjunction Against Toll Brothers in Lawsuit; 13/03/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 11C FROM 8C, EST. 8C; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Revenue Up 17% and Homebuilding Deliveries Up 15; 13/03/2018 – Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Toll Brothers’ Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – THE TRUE LIFE COMPANIES SELLS 3.6-ACRE PARCEL FOR 89 CONDOMINIUMS TO HOME BUILDER TOLL BROTHERS IN MILPITAS, CA

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09 million and $196.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co New (NYSE:MRK) by 6,050 shares to 15,917 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26M and $267.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co. Lp by 255,000 shares to 925,000 shares, valued at $21.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,500 shares, and cut its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

