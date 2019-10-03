Materion (MTRN) Valuation Rose While Pioneer Investment Management Increased Position; Kdi Capital Partners Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Upped by $2.44 Million

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Materion Corp (MTRN) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 34,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.88% . The institutional investor held 324,367 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.00M, up from 289,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Materion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $59.07. About 104,883 shares traded. Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) has risen 1.27% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.27% the S&P500. Some Historical MTRN News: 16/05/2018 – Materion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 23-24; 02/05/2018 – Materion Corp Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 10.5c; 16/05/2018 – Materion Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 24th Straight Gain; 28/03/2018 – Materion Introduces New Oilfield Coupling that Eliminates Common Causes of Failure in Wells Operating on Artificial Lift; 02/05/2018 – Materion Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Materion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – MATERION – EDRO GMBH TO BECOME EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR OF MOLDMAX ALLOYS IN EUROPE AND EDRO SPECIALTY STEELS, A KEY DISTRIBUTOR IN NORTH AMERICA; 15/03/2018 – Materion and EDRO Announce Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Materion’s MoldMAX® Plastics Tooling Alloys; 15/03/2018 Materion and EDRO Announce Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Materion’s MoldMAX® Plastics Tooling Alloys; 26/04/2018 – MATERION CORP MTRN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.07 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 22.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 22,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 119,729 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.39M, up from 97,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $362.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $113.25. About 12.07 million shares traded or 7.01% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – Arris Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – ACCESSFINTECH SAYS JPMORGAN CHASE & CO HAS BECOME AN INVESTOR IN ITS SERIES A ROUND INVESTMENT, FINANCIAL TERMS OF WHICH WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET’S WARD: TRADE TENSIONS TO REMAIN SECTOR-SPECIFIC; 23/03/2018 – GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD GOGL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11.5 FROM $11; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan, National Bank Test Blockchain in First U.S. Debt Deal; 19/03/2018 – MERLIN MRL.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14 EUROS FROM 13.51 EUROS; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $267.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 4,764 shares to 35,507 shares, valued at $6.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,503 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

