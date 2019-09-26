Materion (MTRN) Shareholder Alliancebernstein LP Has Boosted Position by $556,100 as Stock Value Rose; Peapack (PGC) Shareholder Banc Funds Co Has Lifted Stake

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 106,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.28 million, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $563.84M market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $28.98. About 69,390 shares traded or 0.42% up from the average. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Materion Corp (MTRN) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.88% . The hedge fund held 35,781 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43M, up from 27,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Materion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $62.39. About 94,718 shares traded. Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) has risen 1.27% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.27% the S&P500. Some Historical MTRN News: 07/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 5.65% STAKE IN MATERION CORPORATION; 25/04/2018 – Materion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Materion Introduces New Oilfield Coupling that Eliminates Common Causes of Failure in Wells Operating on Artificial Lift; 29/03/2018 – Materion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Materion Corp Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 10.5c; 19/03/2018 – Materion Says Director Joseph P. Keithley is Retirin; 15/03/2018 – MATERION – DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH EDRO GMBH IN EUROPE AND EDRO SPECIALTY STEELS IN NORTH AMERICA FOR MATERION’S MOLDMAX; 26/04/2018 – Materion Backs FY Adj EPS $1.95-Adj EPS $2.10; 26/04/2018 – MATERION CORP MTRN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.07 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 Materion and EDRO Announce Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Materion’s MoldMAX® Plastics Tooling Alloys

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $160.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.63 million shares to 17.69 million shares, valued at $968.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 13,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 441,837 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

More notable recent Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About TiVo Corporation (TIVO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Materion Corporation’s (NYSE:MTRN) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why We Think Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Materion +17% post Q4 earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Materion Collaborates with Plug and Play to Enable What’s Next in Advanced Materials Innovation – Business Wire” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold MTRN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 4.61% less from 18.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 1,525 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) for 55,886 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 5,973 shares. Sterling Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 18,732 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 27,821 shares in its portfolio. California-based Nwq Invest Mngmt Llc has invested 0.37% in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN). Envestnet Asset invested in 3,651 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP owns 67,403 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability owns 146,903 shares. 7,815 were accumulated by Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation. Perkins Cap owns 8,800 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN). Moreover, Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 0% invested in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN). Retail Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.01% or 309,102 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Lc holds 4,762 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) And Wondering If The 17% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Heidi H. Smith, Esq. as a Senior Managing Director, Assistant General Counsel – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Peapack-Gladstone Bank Announces Appointment of Executive Vice President, Head of Commercial Banking – GlobeNewswire” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2018.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. by 32,573 shares to 51,025 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 23,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,777 shares, and cut its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $13,678 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 13.28 million shares or 0.61% more from 13.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 1,331 shares. Brandywine Invest Lc has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Philadelphia Co invested in 412,133 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Cannell Peter B & Com invested in 0.01% or 8,171 shares. Prudential Financial invested in 0.01% or 122,250 shares. Creative Planning reported 7,355 shares stake. Charles Schwab holds 0% or 119,331 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Financial LP holds 24,915 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability reported 8,457 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al accumulated 11,300 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 27,160 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Northern Trust Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 256,650 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 5,256 shares. Barclays Public Ltd invested in 12,582 shares or 0% of the stock.