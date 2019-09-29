Materion (MTRN) Market Value Rose While Phocas Financial Has Lowered Its Position; Osmium Partners Trimmed Its Stake in Rosetta Stone (Call) (RST) by $1.41 Million

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) (RST) by 26.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 64,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.38% . The hedge fund held 181,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.16 million, down from 245,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $415.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.27% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $17.27. About 165,463 shares traded or 2.07% up from the average. Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) has risen 54.82% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RST News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Rosetta Stone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RST); 07/05/2018 – LEAP Innovations, Leader in Personalized Learning, Reports lmpressive Double-digit Student Gains in Schools Using Lexia Reading Core5 as their Literacy Solution; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys 3.3% of Rosetta Stone; 14/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Continues Leadership in Language Learning Policy with New Appointment of Dr. Lisa A. Frumkes to JNCL-NCLIS Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Rock And Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s Decca & Verve Records Catalog To Be Released Digitally & Made Available For Streaming For The First Time; 14/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Continues Leadership in Language Learning Policy with New Appointment of Dr. Lisa A. Frumkes to JNCL-NCLIS Board; 12/04/2018 – Lexia Efficacy Research Meets the Highest Standards of Evidence as Defined by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA); 29/05/2018 – RT @Adrian_H: this Qui Tam suit from 2014 (!) surfaced by @AureliusValue is the Rosetta Stone for understanding MiMedx Medicare / VA Fraud…; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.8% Position in Rosetta Stone; 07/03/2018 Rosetta Stone Inc. Appoints Education Industry Veteran George A. Logue to Board of Directors

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Materion Corp (MTRN) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 22,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.88% . The institutional investor held 212,023 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.38M, down from 234,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Materion Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $61.69. About 78,637 shares traded. Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) has risen 1.27% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.27% the S&P500. Some Historical MTRN News: 15/03/2018 – MATERION – DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH EDRO GMBH IN EUROPE AND EDRO SPECIALTY STEELS IN NORTH AMERICA FOR MATERION’S MOLDMAX; 19/03/2018 – Materion Says Director Joseph P. Keithley is Retirin; 26/04/2018 – Materion Backs FY Adj EPS $1.95-Adj EPS $2.10; 16/05/2018 – Materion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 23-24; 02/05/2018 – Materion Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 15/03/2018 – MATERION – EDRO GMBH TO BECOME EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR OF MOLDMAX ALLOYS IN EUROPE AND EDRO SPECIALTY STEELS, A KEY DISTRIBUTOR IN NORTH AMERICA; 25/04/2018 – Materion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Materion 1Q EPS 51c; 26/04/2018 – MATERION CORP MTRN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.07 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 20.59% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.68 per share. MTRN’s profit will be $16.72M for 18.81 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Materion Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $934.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 15,259 shares to 106,363 shares, valued at $6.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdermott International Inc by 206,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 724,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold MTRN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 4.61% less from 18.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 212,023 were accumulated by Phocas. Swiss National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) for 37,700 shares. Pinnacle Associates accumulated 4,800 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc reported 41,279 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 397,256 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Interstate National Bank & Trust accumulated 1,110 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0% in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN). Fmr Limited invested in 309 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Us Savings Bank De has 0% invested in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN). Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN). Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 0% in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN). Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) for 33,225 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated has 1,647 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) for 3.27M shares. Kbc Grp Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 19,118 shares.

Analysts await Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.28 EPS, up 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Rosetta Stone Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 133.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.71, from 2.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 20 investors sold RST shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 19.53 million shares or 5.14% more from 18.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 1.09 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 494,781 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd owns 10,527 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Com, a California-based fund reported 3,601 shares. Northern Trust Corporation has 264,792 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 28,700 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,391 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc invested in 8,885 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) for 31,638 shares. Stephens Investment Mgmt Lc has 0.15% invested in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) for 348,258 shares. Assetmark stated it has 420 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon invested 0% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Moreover, Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) for 554 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 227 shares.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11 million and $117.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spark Networks Se by 1.24M shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $14.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 584,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 659,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelzoo (Call) (NASDAQ:TZOO).