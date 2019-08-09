Materion (MTRN) Holder Teton Advisors Has Decreased Its Position; Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Trimmed Its Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Stake by $4.98 Million; Market Value Declined

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Materion Corporation (MTRN) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 6,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.88% . The institutional investor held 159,382 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09M, down from 165,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Materion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $59.03. About 67,152 shares traded. Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) has risen 1.27% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.27% the S&P500. Some Historical MTRN News: 02/05/2018 – Materion Corp Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 10.5c; 26/04/2018 – Materion Backs FY Adj EPS $1.95-Adj EPS $2.10; 29/03/2018 – Materion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MATERION CORP MTRN.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $1.95 TO $2.10; 16/05/2018 – Materion Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 24th Straight Gain; 19/04/2018 – DJ Materion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTRN); 19/03/2018 – Materion Says Director Joseph P. Keithley is Retirin; 18/04/2018 – Materion Recognized for Supplier Excellence; 15/03/2018 Materion and EDRO Announce Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Materion’s MoldMAX® Plastics Tooling Alloys; 16/03/2018 – Materion Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 11.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 85,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 686,357 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.39M, down from 772,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $48.94. About 2.20M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO 1Q ALUMINIUM OUTPUT 846K TONS; EST 890K; 11/04/2018 – Atalaya Mining 1Q Copper Output at Riotinto Project Rises 7.1%; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa and Rio Tinto to Invest Combined C$55M Cash Over Next 3 Years; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa and Rio Tinto Announce World’s First Carbon-Free Aluminum Smelting Process; 29/05/2018 – Platts: Rio Tinto’s Canadian IOC iron ore shipments may resume in June after strike; 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – RIO TINTO AGREES SALE OF KESTREL MINE TO EMR AND ADARO FOR $2.25 BLN; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – RIO TINTO’S PILBARA SHIPMENTS IN 2018 ARE STILL EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 330 AND 340 MLN TONNES; 30/04/2018 – Australia Broadens Legal Action Against Mining Titan Rio Tinto; 25/03/2018 – Rio Tinto CEO Discusses Growth and the War on Trade (Video); 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – NO AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED, AND THERE IS NO CERTAINTY THAT BINDING AGREEMENTS WILL BE SIGNED

Analysts await Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 13.24% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.68 per share. MTRN’s profit will be $15.76M for 19.17 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Materion Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) by 26,480 shares to 292,034 shares, valued at $5.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golden Entertainment Inc by 25,393 shares in the quarter, for a total of 592,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold MTRN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 18.08 million shares or 1.65% less from 18.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) for 7,841 shares. Piedmont Advisors Inc invested in 5,080 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 14,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Ltd Co reported 0.01% in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN). Us Savings Bank De reported 201 shares stake. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 243,702 shares. Bogle Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership De has invested 0.26% in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN). First Midwest Retail Bank Trust Division, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,569 shares. Martingale Asset Lp stated it has 67,403 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 56,818 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Rech invested 0% of its portfolio in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN). Pdt Prns Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.09% invested in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) for 28,501 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Corporation reported 746,010 shares. 159,382 were accumulated by Teton Advsrs. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 921 shares.