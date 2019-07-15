Materion (MTRN) Holder Teton Advisors Decreased Holding; Js Capital Management Raised Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake by $44.32 Million

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 858.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 124,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 139,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.56M, up from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $7.65 during the last trading session, reaching $365.6. About 3.68M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 19/04/2018 – Adyen, a payments firm with clients such as Netflix and Uber, is eyeing an IPO after record revenues; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES NETFLIX’S DEBT RATING TO Ba3 FROM B1; OUTLOOK; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a `Netflix for magazines’ app; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – QTRLY SHR INCLUDED $41 MLN NON-CASH UNREALIZED LOSS FROM F/X REMEASUREMENT ON EUROBOND; 16/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.5 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 12/04/2018 – Cannes festival director Thierry Fremaux said last month that Netflix had refused to give its movies theatrical distribution in France and would, therefore, be banned from competition at the 12-day festival; 05/03/2018 New York Post: `Summer Heights High’ Creator Chris Lilley Bringing New Australian Comedy Series To Netflix; 21/05/2018 – The mental strategy Netflix CEO Reed Hastings used to grow a billion-dollar business; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama will produce films and TV shows for Netflix. via @verge

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Materion Corporation (MTRN) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 6,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 39.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,382 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09 million, down from 165,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Materion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $63.56. About 49,295 shares traded. Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) has risen 20.46% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MTRN News: 02/05/2018 – Materion Corp Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 10.5c; 19/03/2018 – Materion Says Director Joseph P. Keithley is Retirin; 25/04/2018 – Materion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Materion Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 15/03/2018 – Materion and EDRO Announce Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Materion’s MoldMAX® Plastics Tooling Alloys; 07/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 5.65% STAKE IN MATERION CORPORATION; 26/04/2018 – MATERION CORP MTRN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.07 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Materion Introduces New Oilfield Coupling that Eliminates Common Causes of Failure in Wells Operating on Artificial Lift; 18/04/2018 – Materion Recognized for Supplier Excellence; 26/04/2018 – MATERION CORP MTRN.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $1.95 TO $2.10

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 1.44% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Next Century Growth Invsts Lc, Minnesota-based fund reported 7,827 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 65,135 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Gm Advisory Gp has 3,653 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Llc has 0.27% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Com invested in 0.48% or 2.34M shares. Columbus Circle Investors invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hsbc Public Limited Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 352,483 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 83,835 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. 2,855 are owned by One Mngmt Ltd Llc. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc stated it has 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Strategic Wealth Group Inc Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.69% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Prudential Incorporated has 0.24% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 9,219 are owned by Da Davidson &. Moreover, Hudson Bay Management Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 5,638 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $25.15 million activity. HASTINGS REED also sold $22.29 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares.

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,400 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $32.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 95,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,085 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Netflix (NFLX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Disney’s U.S. Subscribers Outnumber Netflix by 2024? – Nasdaq” published on June 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Until Tariffs Are Resolved, Roku Stock Could Face Technical Difficulties – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “S&P 500 Movers: DVA, NFLX – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

More notable recent Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Clarivate Analytics Plc (CCC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Materion Corp (MTRN) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Materion Leaning Into Mounting Headwinds, But Margin Leverage Is Still Meaningful – Seeking Alpha” on January 10, 2019. More interesting news about Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Clive A. Grannum Joins Materion as President, Performance Alloys and Composites – Business Wire” with publication date: February 26, 2018.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc Com (NYSE:ETH) by 30,214 shares to 144,788 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 28,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Golden Entertainment Inc.