Materion Corporation (MTRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

We are contrasting Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) and Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materion Corporation 62 1.08 N/A 0.78 79.35 Lithium Americas Corp. 4 47.28 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Materion Corporation and Lithium Americas Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) and Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materion Corporation 0.00% 3.8% 2.6% Lithium Americas Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.8% of Materion Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.48% of Lithium Americas Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of Materion Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.97% are Lithium Americas Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Materion Corporation -1.93% -6.78% 6.88% 31.58% 1.27% 38.1% Lithium Americas Corp. -6.58% -7.52% 1.93% 13.89% 1.37% 16.4%

For the past year Materion Corporation has stronger performance than Lithium Americas Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Materion Corporation beats Lithium Americas Corp.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment provides strip products, including thin gauge precision strips, and small diameter rod and wire; copper, nickel, and beryllium alloys manufactured in plate, rod, bar, tube, and other customized forms; beryllium hydroxide; and beryllium products, such as beryllium and aluminum metal matrix composites, beryllia ceramics, and bulk metallic glass materials. This segment also produces strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals consisting of precious and base metals electroplated systems, electron beam welded systems, contour profiled systems, and solder-coated metal systems. The Advanced Materials segment provides advanced chemicals, microelectronics packaging, precious metal, non-precious metal, and specialty metal products, including vapor deposition targets, frame lid assemblies, clad and precious metal pre-forms, high temperature braze materials, and ultra-fine wire. Its products are used in the consumer electronics, industrial components, and telecommunications infrastructure end markets. The Precision Coatings segment produces sputter-coated precision thin film coatings and optical filter materials. Materion Corporation distributes its products through a combination of company-owned facilities, and independent distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc. and changed its name to Materion Corporation in 2011. Materion Corporation was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.