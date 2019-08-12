Materion Corporation (MTRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Both Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) and CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materion Corporation 60 0.99 N/A 0.78 79.35 CONSOL Energy Inc. 30 0.33 N/A 3.81 5.64

Table 1 highlights Materion Corporation and CONSOL Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CONSOL Energy Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Materion Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Materion Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Materion Corporation and CONSOL Energy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materion Corporation 0.00% 3.8% 2.6% CONSOL Energy Inc. 0.00% 28.4% 3.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Materion Corporation are 3.3 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor CONSOL Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Materion Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CONSOL Energy Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Materion Corporation and CONSOL Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.8% and 97.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Materion Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2% of CONSOL Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Materion Corporation -1.93% -6.78% 6.88% 31.58% 1.27% 38.1% CONSOL Energy Inc. -7.89% -19.51% -34.26% -38.72% -46.9% -32.23%

For the past year Materion Corporation had bullish trend while CONSOL Energy Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Materion Corporation beats CONSOL Energy Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment provides strip products, including thin gauge precision strips, and small diameter rod and wire; copper, nickel, and beryllium alloys manufactured in plate, rod, bar, tube, and other customized forms; beryllium hydroxide; and beryllium products, such as beryllium and aluminum metal matrix composites, beryllia ceramics, and bulk metallic glass materials. This segment also produces strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals consisting of precious and base metals electroplated systems, electron beam welded systems, contour profiled systems, and solder-coated metal systems. The Advanced Materials segment provides advanced chemicals, microelectronics packaging, precious metal, non-precious metal, and specialty metal products, including vapor deposition targets, frame lid assemblies, clad and precious metal pre-forms, high temperature braze materials, and ultra-fine wire. Its products are used in the consumer electronics, industrial components, and telecommunications infrastructure end markets. The Precision Coatings segment produces sputter-coated precision thin film coatings and optical filter materials. Materion Corporation distributes its products through a combination of company-owned facilities, and independent distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc. and changed its name to Materion Corporation in 2011. Materion Corporation was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

CONSOL Energy Inc. produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which has the capacity to produce approximately 28.5 million tons of coal per year and is comprised three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey. The company also owns and operates the CONSOL Marine Terminal, which is located in the port of Baltimore and has a throughput capacity of approximately 15 million tons per year. In addition, it controls approximately 1.6 billion tons of greenfield thermal and metallurgical coal reserves located in the coal-producing basins of the eastern United States. CONSOL Energy Inc. is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.