Materion Corporation (MTRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

As Industrial Metals & Minerals businesses, Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materion Corporation 59 1.08 N/A 0.78 84.46 BHP Group 54 3.27 N/A 3.32 15.50

Table 1 demonstrates Materion Corporation and BHP Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BHP Group is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Materion Corporation. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Materion Corporation is presently more expensive than BHP Group, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materion Corporation 0.00% 5% 3.4% BHP Group 0.00% 4.6% 2.3%

Risk & Volatility

Materion Corporation has a 0.91 beta, while its volatility is 9.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, BHP Group is 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.84 beta.

Liquidity

3.3 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Materion Corporation. Its rival BHP Group’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.2 respectively. Materion Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BHP Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Materion Corporation and BHP Group has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.6% and 4%. Insiders owned 1.3% of Materion Corporation shares. Competitively, 5.4% are BHP Group’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Materion Corporation -3.87% 12.85% 39.6% 17.02% 20.46% 46.99% BHP Group -0.7% -8.21% -0.46% 13.73% 4.76% 11.05%

For the past year Materion Corporation was more bullish than BHP Group.

Summary

Materion Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors BHP Group.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment provides strip products, including thin gauge precision strips, and small diameter rod and wire; copper, nickel, and beryllium alloys manufactured in plate, rod, bar, tube, and other customized forms; beryllium hydroxide; and beryllium products, such as beryllium and aluminum metal matrix composites, beryllia ceramics, and bulk metallic glass materials. This segment also produces strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals consisting of precious and base metals electroplated systems, electron beam welded systems, contour profiled systems, and solder-coated metal systems. The Advanced Materials segment provides advanced chemicals, microelectronics packaging, precious metal, non-precious metal, and specialty metal products, including vapor deposition targets, frame lid assemblies, clad and precious metal pre-forms, high temperature braze materials, and ultra-fine wire. Its products are used in the consumer electronics, industrial components, and telecommunications infrastructure end markets. The Precision Coatings segment produces sputter-coated precision thin film coatings and optical filter materials. Materion Corporation distributes its products through a combination of company-owned facilities, and independent distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc. and changed its name to Materion Corporation in 2011. Materion Corporation was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas in the United States Gulf of Mexico, Australia, and Trinidad and Tobago. It also explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and thermal coal. The company was formerly known as BHP Limited and changed its name to BHP Billiton Limited in July 2001. BHP Billiton Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. BHP Billiton Limited is a subsidiary of BHP Billiton Group.