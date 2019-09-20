Materion Corporation (MTRN) and Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) and Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM). The two are both Industrial Metals & Minerals companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materion Corporation 62 1.09 N/A 0.78 79.35 Ferroglobe PLC 2 0.10 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Materion Corporation and Ferroglobe PLC.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Materion Corporation and Ferroglobe PLC’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materion Corporation 0.00% 3.8% 2.6% Ferroglobe PLC 0.00% -2.1% -0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Materion Corporation has a 0.88 beta, while its volatility is 12.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ferroglobe PLC’s 172.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.72 beta.

Liquidity

Materion Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Ferroglobe PLC’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Materion Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ferroglobe PLC.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Materion Corporation and Ferroglobe PLC are owned by institutional investors at 96.8% and 39.8% respectively. 1.3% are Materion Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 82.53% of Ferroglobe PLC shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Materion Corporation -1.93% -6.78% 6.88% 31.58% 1.27% 38.1% Ferroglobe PLC -7.93% -14.69% -27.05% -37.08% -81.33% -5.03%

For the past year Materion Corporation has 38.1% stronger performance while Ferroglobe PLC has -5.03% weaker performance.

Summary

Materion Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Ferroglobe PLC.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment provides strip products, including thin gauge precision strips, and small diameter rod and wire; copper, nickel, and beryllium alloys manufactured in plate, rod, bar, tube, and other customized forms; beryllium hydroxide; and beryllium products, such as beryllium and aluminum metal matrix composites, beryllia ceramics, and bulk metallic glass materials. This segment also produces strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals consisting of precious and base metals electroplated systems, electron beam welded systems, contour profiled systems, and solder-coated metal systems. The Advanced Materials segment provides advanced chemicals, microelectronics packaging, precious metal, non-precious metal, and specialty metal products, including vapor deposition targets, frame lid assemblies, clad and precious metal pre-forms, high temperature braze materials, and ultra-fine wire. Its products are used in the consumer electronics, industrial components, and telecommunications infrastructure end markets. The Precision Coatings segment produces sputter-coated precision thin film coatings and optical filter materials. Materion Corporation distributes its products through a combination of company-owned facilities, and independent distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc. and changed its name to Materion Corporation in 2011. Materion Corporation was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicon metals that are used in personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as used in the manufacture of silicone chemicals; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. It also provides ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; silico calcium, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal; nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron; and silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon. In addition, the company operates quartz mines located in Spain, South Africa, the United States, and Canada; and low-ash and metallurgical coal mines in the United States. It serves silicone chemical, aluminum, and steel manufacturers; auto companies and their suppliers; ductile iron foundries; manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips; and concrete producers. The company was formerly known as VeloNewco Limited. Ferroglobe PLC was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Ferroglobe PLC is a subsidiary of Grupo Villar Mir, S.A.