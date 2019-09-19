Materialise NV (MTLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)

Since Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) and Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materialise NV 17 0.00 N/A 0.06 312.74 Xunlei Limited 3 1.03 N/A -0.83 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Materialise NV and Xunlei Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Materialise NV and Xunlei Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materialise NV 0.00% 2.4% 1% Xunlei Limited 0.00% -15.4% -11.7%

Risk & Volatility

Materialise NV’s 0.5 beta indicates that its volatility is 50.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Xunlei Limited’s 1.84 beta is the reason why it is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Materialise NV’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Xunlei Limited which has a 3.3 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Xunlei Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Materialise NV.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Materialise NV and Xunlei Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.6% and 13%. Insiders owned roughly 0.24% of Materialise NV’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.39% of Xunlei Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Materialise NV 0.31% 2.92% 19.4% 20.06% 52.08% -3.2% Xunlei Limited -6.69% -13.57% -37.01% -34.8% -78.82% -34.41%

For the past year Materialise NV was less bearish than Xunlei Limited.

Summary

Materialise NV beats Xunlei Limited on 6 of the 8 factors.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, renowned hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; and DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as well as with Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd, Limacorporate Spa, Mathys AG, Howmedica Osteonics Corp., Stryker, and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The companyÂ’s Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.