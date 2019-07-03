Materialise NV (MTLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materialise NV 17 0.00 N/A 0.06 241.27 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 7 1.11 N/A -6.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Materialise NV and Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materialise NV 0.00% 3.4% 1.3% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0.00% -43.2% -14.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.17 shows that Materialise NV is 83.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.57 beta.

Liquidity

Materialise NV has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Materialise NV’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Materialise NV and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Materialise NV 0 0 2 3.00 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Materialise NV has a 12.39% upside potential and an average target price of $19.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Materialise NV and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.7% and 43.4%. 0.24% are Materialise NV’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Materialise NV -5.3% -9.52% -13.04% 7.42% 25.31% -24.11% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 20.26% 13.96% -21.42% 5.83% 7.76% 6.35%

For the past year Materialise NV had bearish trend while Synchronoss Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Materialise NV beats Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, renowned hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; and DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as well as with Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd, Limacorporate Spa, Mathys AG, Howmedica Osteonics Corp., Stryker, and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The companyÂ’s Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.