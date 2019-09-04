Materialise NV (MTLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materialise NV 17 0.00 N/A 0.06 312.74 Paylocity Holding Corporation 96 12.04 N/A 0.76 134.86

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Materialise NV and Paylocity Holding Corporation. Paylocity Holding Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Materialise NV. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Materialise NV has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Paylocity Holding Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materialise NV 0.00% 2.4% 1% Paylocity Holding Corporation 0.00% 17.1% 2.5%

Risk & Volatility

Materialise NV has a 0.5 beta, while its volatility is 50.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Paylocity Holding Corporation’s beta is 1.7 which is 70.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Materialise NV is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Paylocity Holding Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Materialise NV is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Materialise NV and Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Materialise NV 0 0 2 3.00 Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

The upside potential is 2.47% for Materialise NV with average price target of $19.5. Meanwhile, Paylocity Holding Corporation’s average price target is $115, while its potential upside is 8.40%. Based on the data shown earlier, Paylocity Holding Corporation is looking more favorable than Materialise NV, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Materialise NV and Paylocity Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 22.6% and 66.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.24% of Materialise NV’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 32.7% of Paylocity Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Materialise NV 0.31% 2.92% 19.4% 20.06% 52.08% -3.2% Paylocity Holding Corporation -3.21% 5.23% 7.41% 48.11% 76.47% 69.56%

For the past year Materialise NV had bearish trend while Paylocity Holding Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Paylocity Holding Corporation beats Materialise NV on 9 of the 12 factors.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, renowned hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; and DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as well as with Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd, Limacorporate Spa, Mathys AG, Howmedica Osteonics Corp., Stryker, and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The companyÂ’s Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.