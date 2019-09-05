Materialise NV (MTLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI)

Both Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) and One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materialise NV 17 0.00 N/A 0.06 312.74 One Horizon Group Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Materialise NV and One Horizon Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) and One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materialise NV 0.00% 2.4% 1% One Horizon Group Inc. 0.00% -92.4% -64.4%

Volatility and Risk

Materialise NV has a beta of 0.5 and its 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500. One Horizon Group Inc.’s 197.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Materialise NV is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival One Horizon Group Inc. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3. One Horizon Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Materialise NV.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Materialise NV and One Horizon Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Materialise NV 0 0 2 3.00 One Horizon Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 1.77% for Materialise NV with consensus price target of $19.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.6% of Materialise NV shares and 8.7% of One Horizon Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.24% of Materialise NV shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 17.4% of One Horizon Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Materialise NV 0.31% 2.92% 19.4% 20.06% 52.08% -3.2% One Horizon Group Inc. -19.76% -30.42% -50.37% -87.44% -94.87% -77.89%

For the past year Materialise NV’s stock price has smaller decline than One Horizon Group Inc.

Summary

Materialise NV beats on 7 of the 8 factors One Horizon Group Inc.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, renowned hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; and DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as well as with Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd, Limacorporate Spa, Mathys AG, Howmedica Osteonics Corp., Stryker, and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The companyÂ’s Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

One Horizon Group, Inc. develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services. One Horizon Group, Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.