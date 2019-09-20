Materialise NV (MTLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) and Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materialise NV 17 0.00 N/A 0.06 312.74 Forescout Technologies Inc. 38 5.30 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Materialise NV and Forescout Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) and Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materialise NV 0.00% 2.4% 1% Forescout Technologies Inc. 0.00% -67.1% -22.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Materialise NV are 2.2 and 2. Competitively, Forescout Technologies Inc. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Materialise NV’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Forescout Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Materialise NV and Forescout Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.6% and 80.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.24% of Materialise NV’s shares. Competitively, 4.3% are Forescout Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Materialise NV 0.31% 2.92% 19.4% 20.06% 52.08% -3.2% Forescout Technologies Inc. -5.85% 8.57% -9.32% 25.12% 8.98% 43.75%

For the past year Materialise NV has -3.2% weaker performance while Forescout Technologies Inc. has 43.75% stronger performance.

Summary

Materialise NV beats on 5 of the 8 factors Forescout Technologies Inc.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, renowned hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; and DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as well as with Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd, Limacorporate Spa, Mathys AG, Howmedica Osteonics Corp., Stryker, and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The companyÂ’s Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules for integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizationsÂ’ networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.