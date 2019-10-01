Materialise NV (MTLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB)

We will be contrasting the differences between Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) and Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materialise NV 19 3.97 24.54M 0.06 312.74 Eventbrite Inc. 18 -0.49 44.78M -2.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Materialise NV and Eventbrite Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Materialise NV and Eventbrite Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materialise NV 132,006,455.08% 2.4% 1% Eventbrite Inc. 246,585,903.08% -30% -10%

Liquidity

Materialise NV’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Eventbrite Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Materialise NV therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eventbrite Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.6% of Materialise NV shares and 76.7% of Eventbrite Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.24% of Materialise NV’s shares. Comparatively, Eventbrite Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Materialise NV 0.31% 2.92% 19.4% 20.06% 52.08% -3.2% Eventbrite Inc. 0% 4.99% -26.75% -42.84% 0% -36.39%

For the past year Materialise NV was less bearish than Eventbrite Inc.

Summary

Materialise NV beats Eventbrite Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, renowned hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; and DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as well as with Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd, Limacorporate Spa, Mathys AG, Howmedica Osteonics Corp., Stryker, and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The companyÂ’s Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.