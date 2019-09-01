Materialise NV (MTLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)

Both Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materialise NV 17 0.00 N/A 0.06 312.74 Elastic N.V. 85 19.93 N/A -1.45 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Materialise NV and Elastic N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materialise NV 0.00% 2.4% 1% Elastic N.V. 0.00% -62.7% -26%

Liquidity

Materialise NV’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Elastic N.V. are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Materialise NV therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Elastic N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Materialise NV and Elastic N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Materialise NV 0 0 2 3.00 Elastic N.V. 0 4 5 2.56

Materialise NV’s average price target is $19.5, while its potential downside is -0.81%. On the other hand, Elastic N.V.’s potential upside is 20.10% and its average price target is $105.56. The information presented earlier suggests that Elastic N.V. looks more robust than Materialise NV as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.6% of Materialise NV shares are held by institutional investors while 61.5% of Elastic N.V. are owned by institutional investors. 0.24% are Materialise NV’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 12.2% of Elastic N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Materialise NV 0.31% 2.92% 19.4% 20.06% 52.08% -3.2% Elastic N.V. -0.35% 31% 16.35% 17.45% 0% 38.26%

For the past year Materialise NV has -3.2% weaker performance while Elastic N.V. has 38.26% stronger performance.

Summary

Materialise NV beats Elastic N.V. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, renowned hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; and DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as well as with Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd, Limacorporate Spa, Mathys AG, Howmedica Osteonics Corp., Stryker, and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The companyÂ’s Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.