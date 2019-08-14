Materialise NV (MTLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materialise NV 17 0.00 N/A 0.06 312.74 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 56 5.83 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Materialise NV and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materialise NV 0.00% 2.4% 1% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -2.6%

Volatility & Risk

Materialise NV’s current beta is 0.5 and it happens to be 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s beta is 1.02 which is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Materialise NV’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Materialise NV is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Materialise NV and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Materialise NV 0 0 2 3.00 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Materialise NV has a 8.64% upside potential and a consensus target price of $19.5. Competitively the average target price of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. is $70, which is potential 31.43% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. appears more favorable than Materialise NV, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.6% of Materialise NV shares and 92% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. shares. 0.24% are Materialise NV’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 5% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Materialise NV 0.31% 2.92% 19.4% 20.06% 52.08% -3.2% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. -3.69% 2.21% 9.79% 5.88% 20.28% 17.39%

For the past year Materialise NV had bearish trend while Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Materialise NV beats Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, renowned hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; and DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as well as with Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd, Limacorporate Spa, Mathys AG, Howmedica Osteonics Corp., Stryker, and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The companyÂ’s Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.