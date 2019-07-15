Materialise NV (MTLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materialise NV 17 0.00 N/A 0.06 241.27 CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 10 3.71 N/A 0.15 65.87

In table 1 we can see Materialise NV and CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Materialise NV. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Materialise NV’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of CooTek (Cayman) Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materialise NV 0.00% 3.4% 1.3% CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Materialise NV are 2.3 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Materialise NV.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Materialise NV and CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Materialise NV 0 0 2 3.00 CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Materialise NV has an average price target of $19.5, and a 5.06% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Materialise NV and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.7% and 1.9%. 0.24% are Materialise NV’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Materialise NV -5.3% -9.52% -13.04% 7.42% 25.31% -24.11% CooTek (Cayman) Inc. -5.36% -10.99% -14.16% 27.48% 0% 18.75%

For the past year Materialise NV has -24.11% weaker performance while CooTek (Cayman) Inc. has 18.75% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Materialise NV beats CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, renowned hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; and DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as well as with Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd, Limacorporate Spa, Mathys AG, Howmedica Osteonics Corp., Stryker, and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The companyÂ’s Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.