Materialise NV (MTLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Both Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) and Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materialise NV 17 0.00 N/A 0.06 312.74 Benefitfocus Inc. 34 3.14 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Materialise NV and Benefitfocus Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materialise NV 0.00% 2.4% 1% Benefitfocus Inc. 0.00% 253.5% -21%

Risk & Volatility

Materialise NV has a beta of 0.5 and its 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Benefitfocus Inc. on the other hand, has 1.28 beta which makes it 28.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Materialise NV is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Benefitfocus Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Benefitfocus Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Materialise NV.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Materialise NV and Benefitfocus Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Materialise NV 0 0 1 3.00 Benefitfocus Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Materialise NV’s potential is 0.00% at a $19 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Benefitfocus Inc.’s consensus price target is $51.75, while its potential upside is 97.29%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, is looking more favorable than .

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Materialise NV and Benefitfocus Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.6% and 74.96% respectively. 0.24% are Materialise NV’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Benefitfocus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Materialise NV 0.31% 2.92% 19.4% 20.06% 52.08% -3.2% Benefitfocus Inc. -7.96% -3.85% -37.18% -54% -17.93% -45.34%

For the past year Materialise NV was less bearish than Benefitfocus Inc.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, renowned hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; and DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as well as with Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd, Limacorporate Spa, Mathys AG, Howmedica Osteonics Corp., Stryker, and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The companyÂ’s Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.