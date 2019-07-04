Materialise NV (MTLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Both Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materialise NV 17 0.00 N/A 0.06 241.27 Adobe Inc. 262 14.71 N/A 5.52 50.14

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Adobe Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Materialise NV. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Materialise NV’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Adobe Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materialise NV 0.00% 3.4% 1.3% Adobe Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 15.6%

Volatility and Risk

Materialise NV’s current beta is 0.17 and it happens to be 83.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Adobe Inc.’s 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Materialise NV are 2.3 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor Adobe Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Materialise NV can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Adobe Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Materialise NV and Adobe Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Materialise NV 0 0 2 3.00 Adobe Inc. 0 5 13 2.72

Materialise NV has a 13.37% upside potential and an average price target of $19.5. Meanwhile, Adobe Inc.’s average price target is $302.28, while its potential downside is -1.12%. The information presented earlier suggests that Materialise NV looks more robust than Adobe Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.7% of Materialise NV shares and 88.8% of Adobe Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.24% of Materialise NV’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Adobe Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Materialise NV -5.3% -9.52% -13.04% 7.42% 25.31% -24.11% Adobe Inc. 0.02% 1.69% 6.38% 13.06% 16.13% 22.36%

For the past year Materialise NV has -24.11% weaker performance while Adobe Inc. has 22.36% stronger performance.

Summary

Adobe Inc. beats Materialise NV on 8 of the 12 factors.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, renowned hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; and DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as well as with Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd, Limacorporate Spa, Mathys AG, Howmedica Osteonics Corp., Stryker, and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The companyÂ’s Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.