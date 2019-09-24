Materialise Nv (MTLS) Holder Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Increased Its Stake by $21.72 Million as Stock Price Rose; Tyler Technologies (TYL) Holder Df Dent & Co Increased Its Holding by $2.10 Million as Shares Rose

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 9,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 768,059 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $165.92M, up from 758,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $260.21. About 68,422 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 20/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide ERP and Community Development Solutions to the City of Peoria, Illinois; 27/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Signed Agreement With Pittsburgh Public Schools for Munis Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Rev $221.2M; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ REV $221.4M, EST. $219.5M; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 24; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies: New Employment Agreements Provide for Automatic One-Year Extension at End of Five-Year Initial Term; 24/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Receives Louise Allen Award for Community Service Contributions

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Materialise Nv (MTLS) by 10399.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 1.14M shares as the company's stock rose 19.40% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.53M, up from 10,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Materialise Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $991.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.74. About 24,263 shares traded. Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) has risen 52.08% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.08% the S&P500.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 3,310 shares to 244,527 shares, valued at $135.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 117,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,875 shares, and cut its stake in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC).

