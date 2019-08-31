Materialise Nv (MTLS) Holder Legal & General Group Plc Has Decreased Position by $1.62 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) Shares Declined, Shareholder Ativo Capital Management Has Cut Position by $706,272

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) by 43.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 8,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 11,007 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926,000, down from 19,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $77.38. About 4.77M shares traded or 37.12% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Materialise Nv (MTLS) by 17.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc sold 108,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.40% . The institutional investor held 511,712 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97M, down from 619,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Materialise Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.66. About 77,289 shares traded. Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) has risen 52.08% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MTLS News: 06/03/2018 – Materialise 4Q Rev $53.6M; 09/05/2018 – BOJ SUMMARY: ONE IDEA COULD BE FOR BOJ, GOVT TO TAKE COORDINATED ACTION IF RISKS HAMPERING ACHIEVEMENT OF PRICE GOAL MATERIALISE; 04/05/2018 – Materialise 1Q Rev $54.1M; 06/03/2018 – Materialise 4Q EPS 4c; 06/03/2018 MATERIALISE NV QTRLY NET PROFIT 0.03 EUR PER DILUTED SHARE; 06/03/2018 – Materialise 4Q Net $1.83M; 20/04/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC – “RB 2.0 IS EMBEDDING WELL” AND EXPECT TO SEE BENEFITS CONTINUE TO MATERIALISE; 04/05/2018 – MATERIALISE NV – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 23/05/2018 – MAGSEIS ASA MSEIS.OL – COMPANY INFORMS THAT REFERENCED LOI WILL NOT MATERIALISE IN A SERVICE CONTRACT; 04/05/2018 – Materialise 1Q EPS $0.00

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $175.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 325,252 shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $48.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.51M shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $498,873 activity.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03 million and $237.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 3,584 shares to 108,521 shares, valued at $14.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 6,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).