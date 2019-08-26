Materialise NV (MTLS) and Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Comparing side by side

As Application Software companies, Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) and Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materialise NV 17 0.00 N/A 0.06 312.74 Zix Corporation 8 3.74 N/A 0.09 103.52

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Zix Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Materialise NV. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Materialise NV’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materialise NV 0.00% 2.4% 1% Zix Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 2.8%

Risk & Volatility

Materialise NV’s current beta is 0.5 and it happens to be 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Zix Corporation has a 0.88 beta which is 12.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Materialise NV are 2.2 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Zix Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Materialise NV can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zix Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Materialise NV and Zix Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Materialise NV 0 0 2 3.00 Zix Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Materialise NV has a 0.52% upside potential and an average target price of $19.5. Meanwhile, Zix Corporation’s consensus target price is $10.5, while its potential upside is 39.81%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Zix Corporation is looking more favorable than Materialise NV.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.6% of Materialise NV shares are held by institutional investors while 76.8% of Zix Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.24% of Materialise NV’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.3% of Zix Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Materialise NV 0.31% 2.92% 19.4% 20.06% 52.08% -3.2% Zix Corporation 1.56% -3.29% 9.89% 24.28% 70.6% 58.99%

For the past year Materialise NV has -3.2% weaker performance while Zix Corporation has 58.99% stronger performance.

Summary

Zix Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors Materialise NV.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, renowned hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; and DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as well as with Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd, Limacorporate Spa, Mathys AG, Howmedica Osteonics Corp., Stryker, and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The companyÂ’s Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content. In addition, the company offers ZixQuarantine, an email-specific data loss prevention solution that reduces deployment time; and ZixOne, a mobile email app, which provides access to corporate email while never allowing that data to be persistently stored on the device where it is vulnerable to loss or theft. Zix Corporation sells its email encryption, DLP, and ZixOne services through a direct sales force, and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.