Materialise NV (MTLS) and Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) Contrasting side by side

Since Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) and Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materialise NV 17 0.00 N/A 0.06 312.74 Telaria Inc. 8 5.61 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Materialise NV and Telaria Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) and Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materialise NV 0.00% 2.4% 1% Telaria Inc. 0.00% -11.7% -4.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.5 beta means Materialise NV’s volatility is 50.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Telaria Inc.’s beta is 1.67 which is 67.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Materialise NV are 2.2 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Telaria Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Materialise NV can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Telaria Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Materialise NV and Telaria Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Materialise NV 0 0 0 0.00 Telaria Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Telaria Inc. is $9, which is potential 13.49% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Materialise NV and Telaria Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.6% and 94.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.24% of Materialise NV’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.8% of Telaria Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Materialise NV 0.31% 2.92% 19.4% 20.06% 52.08% -3.2% Telaria Inc. 6.16% 7.71% 12.66% 155.52% 121.92% 196.7%

For the past year Materialise NV had bearish trend while Telaria Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Materialise NV beats on 6 of the 9 factors Telaria Inc.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, renowned hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; and DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as well as with Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd, Limacorporate Spa, Mathys AG, Howmedica Osteonics Corp., Stryker, and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The companyÂ’s Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

Telaria, Inc. provides online video advertising services for buyers and sellers of video advertisements in the United States. The companyÂ’s technology optimizes performance of video ad campaigns across various screens, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs; analyzes video content; detects viewer and system attributes; and leverages its repository of stored and integrated third-party data. It also provides Tremor Video DSP, a customizable user interface that allows buyers to manage the execution of campaigns on a programmatic basis; and Tremor Video SSP, which offers tools to manage supply hierarchies and demand tiers, and real-time reports that allows sellers to monitor bidding activity on their inventory. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.