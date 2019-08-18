Materialise NV (MTLS) and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materialise NV 17 0.00 N/A 0.06 312.74 Synaptics Incorporated 35 0.75 N/A 0.48 67.04

Demonstrates Materialise NV and Synaptics Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Synaptics Incorporated appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Materialise NV. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Materialise NV’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Synaptics Incorporated, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materialise NV 0.00% 2.4% 1% Synaptics Incorporated 0.00% 3% 1.5%

Risk and Volatility

Materialise NV’s 0.5 beta indicates that its volatility is 50.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Synaptics Incorporated on the other hand, has 1.04 beta which makes it 4.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.2 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Materialise NV. Its rival Synaptics Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 2.6 respectively. Synaptics Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Materialise NV.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Materialise NV and Synaptics Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Materialise NV 0 0 2 3.00 Synaptics Incorporated 1 4 2 2.29

Materialise NV’s upside potential is 8.76% at a $19.5 average price target. Meanwhile, Synaptics Incorporated’s average price target is $37, while its potential upside is 8.35%. The data provided earlier shows that Materialise NV appears more favorable than Synaptics Incorporated, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Materialise NV and Synaptics Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.6% and 98.6%. Insiders owned roughly 0.24% of Materialise NV’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Synaptics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Materialise NV 0.31% 2.92% 19.4% 20.06% 52.08% -3.2% Synaptics Incorporated -1.74% 6.84% -13.07% -19.57% -35.33% -13.52%

For the past year Materialise NV was less bearish than Synaptics Incorporated.

Summary

Synaptics Incorporated beats on 8 of the 12 factors Materialise NV.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, renowned hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; and DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as well as with Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd, Limacorporate Spa, Mathys AG, Howmedica Osteonics Corp., Stryker, and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The companyÂ’s Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.