Materialise NV (MTLS) and Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) Comparison side by side

Since Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) and Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materialise NV 17 0.00 N/A 0.06 241.27 Pivotal Software Inc. 18 4.18 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Materialise NV and Pivotal Software Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Materialise NV and Pivotal Software Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materialise NV 0.00% 3.4% 1.3% Pivotal Software Inc. 0.00% -11.4% -8.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Materialise NV are 2.3 and 2.2. Competitively, Pivotal Software Inc. has 2.2 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Materialise NV’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pivotal Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Materialise NV and Pivotal Software Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Materialise NV 0 0 2 3.00 Pivotal Software Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The average target price of Materialise NV is $19.5, with potential upside of 11.43%. On the other hand, Pivotal Software Inc.’s potential upside is 113.61% and its average target price is $22.6. The results provided earlier shows that Pivotal Software Inc. appears more favorable than Materialise NV, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Materialise NV and Pivotal Software Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.7% and 69.3%. 0.24% are Materialise NV’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.1% of Pivotal Software Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Materialise NV -5.3% -9.52% -13.04% 7.42% 25.31% -24.11% Pivotal Software Inc. -4.38% 3.79% 5.46% 14.19% 7.36% 24.04%

For the past year Materialise NV has -24.11% weaker performance while Pivotal Software Inc. has 24.04% stronger performance.

Summary

Materialise NV beats Pivotal Software Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, renowned hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; and DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as well as with Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd, Limacorporate Spa, Mathys AG, Howmedica Osteonics Corp., Stryker, and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The companyÂ’s Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. The company also enables its customers to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs). Pivotal Software, Inc. markets and sells PCF and Labs through its sales force and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.