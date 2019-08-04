Materialise NV (MTLS) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Contrasting side by side

Both Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materialise NV 17 0.00 N/A 0.06 312.74 Phunware Inc. 34 2.02 N/A -0.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Materialise NV and Phunware Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materialise NV 0.00% 2.4% 1% Phunware Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Materialise NV are 2.2 and 2. Competitively, Phunware Inc. has 0.3 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Materialise NV’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Phunware Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Materialise NV and Phunware Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Materialise NV 0 0 2 3.00 Phunware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Materialise NV’s upside potential is 3.01% at a $19.5 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.6% of Materialise NV shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.3% of Phunware Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Materialise NV’s share owned by insiders are 0.24%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Phunware Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Materialise NV 0.31% 2.92% 19.4% 20.06% 52.08% -3.2% Phunware Inc. -7.57% -40.63% -79.72% -99.05% -83.48% -88.01%

For the past year Materialise NV’s stock price has smaller decline than Phunware Inc.

Summary

Materialise NV beats on 7 of the 9 factors Phunware Inc.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, renowned hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; and DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as well as with Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd, Limacorporate Spa, Mathys AG, Howmedica Osteonics Corp., Stryker, and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The companyÂ’s Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.