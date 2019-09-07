Materialise NV (MTLS) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) Comparing side by side

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materialise NV 17 0.00 N/A 0.06 312.74 PagerDuty Inc. 45 18.57 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Materialise NV and PagerDuty Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materialise NV 0.00% 2.4% 1% PagerDuty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.2 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Materialise NV. Its rival PagerDuty Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. PagerDuty Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Materialise NV.

Analyst Ratings

Materialise NV and PagerDuty Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Materialise NV 0 0 1 3.00 PagerDuty Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Materialise NV has a consensus price target of $19, and a 1.06% upside potential. Competitively PagerDuty Inc. has a consensus price target of $42.67, with potential upside of 31.41%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that PagerDuty Inc. seems more appealing than Materialise NV.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.6% of Materialise NV shares and 34.7% of PagerDuty Inc. shares. Materialise NV’s share owned by insiders are 0.24%. Comparatively, 0.8% are PagerDuty Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Materialise NV 0.31% 2.92% 19.4% 20.06% 52.08% -3.2% PagerDuty Inc. -1.65% -4.08% -5.6% 0% 0% 15.56%

For the past year Materialise NV has -3.2% weaker performance while PagerDuty Inc. has 15.56% stronger performance.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, renowned hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; and DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as well as with Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd, Limacorporate Spa, Mathys AG, Howmedica Osteonics Corp., Stryker, and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The companyÂ’s Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.