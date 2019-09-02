Materialise NV (MTLS) and Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) Contrasting side by side

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) and Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materialise NV 17 0.00 N/A 0.06 312.74 Immersion Corporation 8 7.71 N/A -0.86 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Materialise NV and Immersion Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Materialise NV and Immersion Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materialise NV 0.00% 2.4% 1% Immersion Corporation 0.00% -27% -17.9%

Volatility and Risk

Materialise NV’s current beta is 0.5 and it happens to be 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Immersion Corporation on the other hand, has 1.15 beta which makes it 15.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.2 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Materialise NV. Its rival Immersion Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Immersion Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Materialise NV.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Materialise NV and Immersion Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Materialise NV 0 0 2 3.00 Immersion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Materialise NV’s downside potential is -0.81% at a $19.5 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Materialise NV and Immersion Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 22.6% and 82% respectively. Insiders owned 0.24% of Materialise NV shares. Competitively, Immersion Corporation has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Materialise NV 0.31% 2.92% 19.4% 20.06% 52.08% -3.2% Immersion Corporation 4.82% 5.93% -15.19% -15.37% -43.97% -10.27%

For the past year Materialise NV’s stock price has smaller decline than Immersion Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Materialise NV beats Immersion Corporation.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, renowned hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; and DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as well as with Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd, Limacorporate Spa, Mathys AG, Howmedica Osteonics Corp., Stryker, and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The companyÂ’s Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products. It also provides TouchSense Software Development Kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in mobile content, including games, ads, and video. In addition, the company offers TouchSense Ads that consists of mobile video advertisements from brand advertisers that have been enabled to playback with haptic effects on Android mobile devices; and TouchSense Force, which comprises design tools, APIs, reference designs, and firmware for the PC/Console gaming/virtual reality markets. In addition, the company licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Further, it provides engineering and integration services, design kits for prototyping, authoring tools, application programming interfaces, and platform independent solutions. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.