Materialise NV (MTLS) Analysts See $0.03 EPS; Steelcase Has 1.08 Sentiment

Analysts expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to report $0.03 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 40.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. MTLS’s profit would be $1.59M giving it 157.25 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Materialise NV’s analysts see -400.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $18.87. About 32,272 shares traded. Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) has risen 52.08% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MTLS News: 06/03/2018 – Materialise 4Q Rev $53.6M; 06/03/2018 – Materialise to Launch TRUMATCH® Personalized Solutions Shoulder System; 04/05/2018 – Materialise 1Q Rev $54.1M; 20/04/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC – “RB 2.0 IS EMBEDDING WELL” AND EXPECT TO SEE BENEFITS CONTINUE TO MATERIALISE; 04/05/2018 – MATERIALISE NV – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 23/05/2018 – MAGSEIS ASA MSEIS.OL – COMPANY INFORMS THAT REFERENCED LOI WILL NOT MATERIALISE IN A SERVICE CONTRACT; 04/05/2018 – MATERIALISE NV – ON TRACK TO MEET FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – Materialise 1Q EPS $0.00; 23/05/2018 – Materialise and HP to Advance the Design and Creation of Customized 3D-Printed Footwear; 06/03/2018 MATERIALISE NV QTRLY NET PROFIT 0.03 EUR PER DILUTED SHARE

Steelcase Inc (SCS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.28, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 96 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 89 trimmed and sold equity positions in Steelcase Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 77.92 million shares, up from 75.15 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Steelcase Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 26 Reduced: 63 Increased: 68 New Position: 28.

More notable recent Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Steelcase Earnings: SCS Stock Gets a 5% Bump on Q2 Report – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Steelcase Shares Are Soaring Today – The Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tata Motors leads consumer gainers; Xcel Brands only loser – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Day Market Update: McDermott Surges After Takeover Bids For Lummus Technology; InspireMD Shares Fall – Benzinga” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 3.08% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. for 205,945 shares. Venator Capital Management Ltd. owns 177,000 shares or 2.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc has 1.41% invested in the company for 248,371 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cooke & Bieler Lp has invested 1.07% in the stock. Matarin Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 727,478 shares.

The stock increased 0.36% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 258,317 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (SCS) has risen 25.26% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office

Steelcase Inc. manufactures and sells integrated portfolio of furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. The company has market cap of $2.15 billion. The firm operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category divisions. It has a 16.07 P/E ratio. The Company’s furniture systems portfolio comprises panel and freestanding furniture systems, storage, desks, benches, tables, and complementary products, such as worktools.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company has market cap of $998.05 million. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. It has a 194.54 P/E ratio. The Company’s software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners.

More notable recent Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Materialise NV’s (NASDAQ:MTLS) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Materialise NVâ€™s (NASDAQ:MTLS) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Printing Spread Profits in Stratasys and Materialise: SSYS Stock, MTLS Stock – Nasdaq” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Materialise NV: Proved Me Wrong Despite Headwinds, But Valuation Matters – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Materialise Jumped, Now What? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 28, 2018.